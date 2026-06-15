Cohen & Steers Completes Conversion of Future of Energy Mutual Fund to Active ETF

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today announced it has completed the conversion the Cohen & Steers Future of Energy Fund (MLOIX) into a new, actively managed exchanged-traded fund (ETF), the Cohen & Steers Future of Energy Active ETF (CSEN). CSEN, listed today on Nasdaq with $189 million in assets, expands Cohen & Steers' actively managed real assets and alternative income ETF platform to more than $1 billion in assets under management[1].

Tyler Rosenlicht, Portfolio Manager, Global Infrastructure and Head of Natural Resource Equities at Cohen & Steers, said:

"We believe investors are best positioned to benefit from the growth in the energy sector by investing across the full energy universe. This active ETF is grounded in our 'energy addition' thesis: meeting rising global energy demand will require both traditional and alternative energy sources, creating opportunities across the entire value chain—from sourcing and producing hydrocarbons to accelerating renewables investments. We believe the energy sector is attractively valued and that CSEN offers a compelling growth opportunity."

Alex Berg, Head of ETF Sales at Cohen & Steers, said:

"Having surpassed $1 billion in assets, our active ETF platform continues to scale as investors look for specialized, research‑driven solutions in real assets and alternative income. With the addition of CSEN, we're extending that leadership into one of the most dynamic segments of the market amid rising global energy demand. This ETF conversion reflects the strength of our platform, the depth of our investment teams, and our commitment to delivering active strategies that meet the evolving needs of investors."

Cohen & Steers' lineup of active ETFs also includes:

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Active ETF (CSRE)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Opportunities Active ETF (CSIO)

Cohen & Steers Natural Resources Active ETF (CSNR)

Cohen & Steers Preferred and Income Opportunities Active ETF (CSPF)

Cohen & Steers Short Duration Preferred and Income Active ETF (CSSD)

For more information about Cohen & Steers's active ETFs, visit the Cohen & Steers Active ETFs Knowledge Center at www.cohenandsteers.com/etfs. For more information about the Cohen & Steers Future of Energy Active ETF, visit www.cohenandsteers.com/funds/future-of-energy-active-etf/.

About Cohen & Steers, Inc. Cohen & Steers, Inc. ("Cohen & Steers") is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. (Cohen & Steers) is a U.S. registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to corporate retirement, public and union retirement plans, endowments, foundations and mutual funds. Cohen & Steers U.S. registered open-end funds are distributed by Cohen & Steers Securities, LLC. The Cohen & Steers ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is not affiliated with Cohen & Steers.

Investing involves risk, including entire loss of capital invested. There can be no assurance that the investment strategy will meet its investment objectives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of any Cohen & Steers fund carefully before investing. A summary prospectus and prospectus containing this and other information may be obtained, free of charge, by visiting cohenandsteers.com or by calling 866.737.6370. Please read the summary prospectus and prospectus carefully before investing.

This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/

Symbols:NYSE: CNS; NYSE Arca: CSRE, CSIO, CSNR, CSPF, CSSD; Nasdaq: CSEN

1As of June 15, 2026

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.