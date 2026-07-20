Cohen & Steers Appoints Erik Schneberger as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today the appointment of Erik Schneberger as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. Based in New York, Mr. Schneberger will lead the firm's global marketing department, overseeing all marketing initiatives across distribution channels and regions worldwide. Mr. Schneberger reports to Daniel Noonan, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Distribution.

Mr. Schneberger joins Cohen & Steers with over 20 years of marketing experience, building and leading award-winning marketing organizations at some of the industry's most recognized investment firms. He most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer of American Century Investments and has also held marketing leadership roles at OppenheimerFunds, Neuberger Berman and Morgan Stanley. Over the course of his career, he has built an expertise in brand and media strategy, digital innovation, marketing operations, and client engagement across institutional, intermediary and wealth management channels.

Joseph Harvey, Chief Executive Officer at Cohen & Steers, said:

"Cohen & Steers has spent four decades helping shape real assets investing through innovation, specialized expertise and investment leadership. With markets providing meaningful tailwinds for real assets, we are now entering our next phase of growth with strong momentum. Erik's experience will help us build on that momentum—evolving our brand, amplifying our global presence, and sharpening how we inform and educate clients and investors around the world."

Daniel Noonan, Head of Global Distribution at Cohen & Steers, said:

"Erik's appointment marks another key milestone to ensure we have the right leaders in place to support our global growth strategy. Erik's leadership will be instrumental as we build our brand as the global leader in real assets and alternative income. His ability to integrate teams, modernize capabilities, and drive our strategic priorities will enhance how we serve clients across wealth and institutional channels around the globe."

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including listed and private real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com

Symbol:NYSE: CNS

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.