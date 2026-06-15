Cohen Veterans Network Launches "Retrain Your Brain: PTSD Treatment Works" Campaign During PTSD Awareness Month

New public awareness campaign highlights the effectiveness of evidence-based PTSD treatments for veterans, service members, and military families

STAMFORD, Conn., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a global not-for-profit integrated network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families, today announced the launch of its new public awareness campaign, Retrain Your Brain: PTSD Treatment Works. The campaign aims to reduce stigma surrounding posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and raise awareness of effective, evidence-based treatments as June marks PTSD Awareness Month.

PTSD is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 7 out of every 100 veterans (7%) will experience PTSD at some point in their lives.

"PTSD can feel like being stuck in patterns or memories that are difficult to change," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, president and CEO of Cohen Veterans Network. "We're challenging that sense of hopelessness by emphasizing effective, evidence-based treatments and the real outcomes they deliver. With the right care, the brain can learn new ways of responding, and people can see real improvement."

Research shows that evidence-based psychotherapies (EBPs) for PTSD are effective, with up to two-thirds of military members and veterans experiencing clinically meaningful improvement in symptoms. Such treatments include four gold-standard, trauma-focused therapies: Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), which helps individuals identify and challenge trauma-related thoughts that keep them stuck; Prolonged Exposure Therapy (PE), which supports healing through gradual, guided engagement with trauma memories and avoided situations; Written Exposure Therapy (WET), a structured, short-term approach centered on written exercises; and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), which helps people process traumatic memories through guided eye movements. These evidence-based treatment options are available across CVN's Cohen Clinics.

In addition to PTSD, the network treats a wide variety of mental health concerns, including depression, anxiety, military transition challenges, anger, grief and loss, family issues, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Care is available in-person and via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy. There are currently 23 Cohen Clinics serving 22 states and the District of Columbia, and five clinics on US military bases in Asia opening soon. Since its inception in 2016, CVN has treated over 102,000 clients and delivered nearly 923,000 clinical sessions.

The Retrain Your Brain: PTSD Treatment Works campaign will be shared across CVN's social media channels and digital platforms throughout June and beyond. Veterans, service members, and their families can learn more about PTSD, explore treatment options, and connect with a clinic by visiting cohenveteransnetwork.org/PTSD.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) global not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network