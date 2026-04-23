Cohen Veterans Network Opens Its First Kansas Mental Health Clinic Supported by the Robert R. McCormick Foundation

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone, Kansas expands access to high-quality mental health care for more than 181,000 veterans, service members, and military families across the state

**Event photos and Cohen Clinic b-roll are available here.

STAMFORD, Conn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a global not-for-profit integrated network of mental health clinics for service members, veterans, and their families, marked the grand opening of its first mental health clinic in Kansas earlier today. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone, Kansas supported by the Robert R. McCormick Foundation has officially opened its doors to provide high-quality, accessible care to post-9/11 veterans, service members, and their families across the state.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone, Kansas supported by the Robert R. McCormick Foundation officially opened its doors to provide high-quality, accessible mental health care to post-9/11 veterans, service members, and their families across Kansas.

The celebratory event brought together nearly 100 local and state leaders, government officials, military mental health experts, business leaders and community members. Featured speakers included Dr. Anthony Hassan, president and CEO of Cohen Veterans Network; Timothy Knight, president and CEO of the Robert R. McCormick Foundation; Matt Hardy, market CEO of Centerstone; Col. Travis Habhab, executive director of military and veterans affairs at Kansas State University; Manhattan Mayor Susan E. Adamchak; and Katie Hund, clinic director of the Cohen Clinic at Centerstone in Manhattan.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our grand opening in Manhattan as we expand access to critical mental health services for military families across Kansas," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, president and CEO of Cohen Veterans Network. "Our support from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation and partnership with Centerstone are instrumental to making this clinic a reality, enabling us to provide veterans, service members and their families with immediate access to the mental health care they deserve."

More than 181,000 veterans, service members, and military family members in Kansas are eligible for care at the clinic. Services are available in-person and via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy. The clinic treats a wide range of mental health concerns including depression, anxiety, military transition challenges, adjustment issues, PTSD, anger, grief and loss, family issues, relationship challenges, and children's behavioral problems. In addition to therapy, the clinic provides comprehensive case management services to support clients with social drivers of health, including employment, finances, housing, and more.

The Cohen Clinic at Centerstone, Kansas is principally funded by the McCormick Foundation and philanthropist Steven A. Cohen. Colonel Robert R. McCormick served with the 1st Infantry Division in France during WWI, which shaped his deep respect for servicemembers and veterans. The McCormick Foundation continues his commitment to those who wear the uniform. Today, the Foundation invests in the Fort Riley community to support the 1st Infantry Division service members, veterans, and their families.

"We are proud to partner with Cohen Veterans Network and Centerstone to launch this essential resource for families of the 1st Infantry Division and other members of Kansas' military community," said Timothy P. Knight, president and CEO of the Robert R. McCormick Foundation. "The opening of this clinic reflects a shared commitment to strengthening support for military families, honoring Colonel McCormick's legacy of service to members of the U.S. military."

The Kansas clinic marks an expansion of CVN's partnership with Centerstone, which also operates Cohen Clinics in Clarksville, Tenn.; Fayetteville, N.C.; Jacksonville, Fla., and Hinesville, Ga.

"At the heart of this clinic is a dedicated team of clinicians and staff who are deeply committed to serving military families in the Fort Riley community and beyond," said Matt Hardy, market CEO of Centerstone. "Today's celebration is just the beginning. We are building a lasting presence in Kansas where our team's expertise and compassion will continue to meet the needs of veterans and military families as they evolve."

The Cohen Clinic at Centerstone, Kansas expands the network to 24 Cohen Clinics, serving clients across 21 states and internationally. Since its inception in 2016, the network has provided care to more than 100,000 clients in over 898,000 clinical sessions.

The Cohen Clinic at Centerstone, Kansas is located near Fort Riley at 1960 Kimball Avenue, Suite 375, Manhattan, Kan. 66502. More information is available at the clinic website.

Cohen Clinic b-roll and photos from today's celebration are available here.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) global not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org.

ABOUT CENTERSTONE

Centerstone is the largest nonprofit behavioral health organization in the United States. With more than 10,000 team members working at 360 locations in communities across the country, Centerstone provides healing and hope to people of all ages through mental health services, addiction care and social supports. Centerstone is a leader in operations for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Centerstone's Military Services offers specialized care nationwide for veterans and the military community. Centerstone's Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best evidence-based practices for use across its communities. Centerstone's Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes lives. Learn more at centerstone.org.

ABOUT THE ROBERT R. MCCORMICK FOUNDATION

The Robert R. McCormick Foundation envisions a Chicagoland with educated and informed individuals who are engaged in improving their communities. The Foundation invests in organizations working to build thriving communities where all individuals have the resources and opportunities to succeed. Established in 1955 upon the death of Col. Robert R. McCormick, longtime editor and publisher of the Chicago Tribune, the McCormick Foundation has issued grants of more than $2 billion. The Foundation's Board also oversees Cantigny, Col. McCormick's 500-acre estate in Wheaton, Illinois, which encompasses a park, formal gardens, a museum dedicated to the 1st Infantry Division of the U.S. Army, in which Col. McCormick served, and a 27-hole public golf course. Learn more at mccormickfoundation.org.

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network