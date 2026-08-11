Cohere Health Ranks 390 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Marking Second Consecutive Year

Growth reflects health plans' accelerating shift toward enterprise clinical intelligence and agentic AI-powered operations

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Health®, the leading clinical intelligence and operations platform for health plans, today announced it has been ranked 390 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, placing in the top 8%. This marks the second consecutive year that Cohere Health has appeared on the prestigious list, reflecting accelerated demand for a new healthcare operating model–one built on clinically trained AI and shared intelligence that connect decisions across care and payment operations, rather than isolated AI point solutions.

The current challenges health plans face–reducing costs, streamlining operations, responsibly scaling AI–demand more than fragmented data and workflow automation can deliver at scale. Too often, invaluable clinical context is lost as work moves between disconnected functions. Cohere Health pioneered a fundamentally different approach. Built as a connected clinical intelligence layer, the Cohere Unify™ platform preserves clinical, administrative, and payment context across health plan operations, so every decision informs the next. Rather than automating tasks in isolation, the platform brings shared insights and continuity across workflows–helping health plans redesign complex operations through clinically trained AI and expert human oversight.

That approach is translating into continued commercial momentum. This year, Cohere Health has already added five new health plan clients, including three Blue Cross Blue Shield plans–growing its client base to 17 health plans nationwide. The company also strengthened existing client relationships through expanded platform adoption. Building on proven AI capabilities that transformed utilization management and payment integrity, Cohere Health's clients are also adopting agentic AI to support new use cases–appeals, care management, claims operations, and quality–bringing shared clinical intelligence to health plan workflows.

Today, health plans using Cohere Unify are able to reduce utilization management administrative costs by 47%, increase payment integrity auditor efficiency by up to 87% with 9x ROI, deliver 94% provider user satisfaction, and improve Stars HEDIS measures performance by an average of 15% per measure.

"Our growth reflects a broader shift in what health plans expect from AI," said Siva Namasivayam, co-founder and CEO of Cohere Health. "Health plans don't want or need another isolated AI tool. They need clinically grounded intelligence that connects decisions across care and payment, strengthens human expertise, and delivers measurable outcomes at enterprise scale. This continued recognition by Inc. reinforces our vision for a healthcare system where the speed of care and payment can finally match the speed of technology."

The 2026 Inc. 5000 companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of Dec. 31, 2025, Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, which will take place Oct. 14-16 in Dallas.

For the complete list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Cohere Health

Cohere Health's clinical intelligence and operations platform and agentic AI-powered solutions connect health plans' strategic goals and providers' needs, optimizing the speed, cost, and quality of care. With an enterprise approach that streamlines payer-provider decision-making across the care continuum–including policy, prior authorization, payment accuracy, and more–the company improves collaboration and reduces burden, resulting in up to 9x ROI and 94% provider satisfaction. Cohere Health is recognized on TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025 list, on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, and by numerous industry analysts.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE Cohere Health