Cohere Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Covino Named to Modern Healthcare's 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives

BOSTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohere Health®, the leading clinical intelligence and operations platform for health plans, today announced that Dr. Brian Covino, Chief Medical Officer, has been named to Modern Healthcare's 2026 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives list. The annual awards program honors clinical leaders across the healthcare industry who use their medical backgrounds and executive positions to improve operations, clinical outcomes, and care delivery.

Dr. Covino brings more than 25 years of experience as an orthopedic surgeon and value-based care leader to his oversight of Cohere Health's clinical strategy. His work centers on the development of responsible, clinical-led AI that streamlines healthcare decision-making and improves patients' access to appropriate care while keeping physicians in control.

Cohere Health's clinical team has grown to more than 250 clinicians, including 70 specialty physicians. Partnering with the company's technology teams, these clinicians train AI systems to automate routine decisions while ensuring complex cases are always reviewed by a physician. This clinician-led approach enables health plans to approve 85% of prior authorization requests in real time and decrease administrative utilization management costs by 47%. Further, payment integrity teams achieve 87% greater efficiency, and in-workflow AI-assisted care suggestions have reduced adverse health outcomes by 43%.

"Being recognized as one of the most influential clinical executives is an honor, but it truly reflects the work of the entire Cohere Health clinical team," said Dr. Covino. "As a surgeon, I saw how inefficiency affects the speed, cost, and quality of care. At Cohere Health, our clinicians are instrumental in advancing AI that is grounded in clinical evidence, human expertise, and trust–to support, not replace, physicians in delivering timely, appropriate care."

Cohere Health's enterprise clinical intelligence platform streamlines payer-provider decision-making across the care continuum–including policy, prior authorization, payment accuracy, and more–to help health plans make faster, more consistent decisions. For more information on Modern Healthcare's 2026 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives and to view the full list, visit ModernHealthcare.com/50Most.

About Cohere Health

Cohere Health's clinical intelligence platform and agentic AI-powered solutions connect health plans' strategic goals and providers' needs, optimizing the speed, cost, and quality of care. With an enterprise approach that streamlines payer-provider decision-making across the care continuum–including policy, prior authorization, payment accuracy, appeals, and more–the company improves collaboration and reduces burden, resulting in 9x ROI and 94% provider satisfaction. Cohere Health is recognized on TIME's World's Top HealthTech Companies 2025 list, on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, and by numerous industry analysts.

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SOURCE Cohere Health