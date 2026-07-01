Coherix Adhesive-Dispensing Tech Shown at AUTOMATE 2026 in Chicago

Kawasaki Robotics, Dürr and YRG Robotics featured Coherix technology in their exhibits

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherix displayed its AI-based quality-control systems for the automated dispensing of adhesives in the electronics and automotive industries with Dürr, Kawasaki Robotics and YRG Robotics at AUTOMATE 2026 in Chicago last week.

Coherix technology helps manufacturers eliminate adhesive-application defects in real-time while reducing material and labor costs by 25 percent or more. The company's 3D laser-based systems measure the application of adhesives and automatically correct process variations at speeds up to 400 times per second.

"Our company's quality-control systems combine machine learning, AI and adaptive process control to continuously optimize the application of adhesives and sealants," notes Dwight Carlson, Coherix chairman and CEO. "We're helping automotive and electronic-equipment manufacturers around the world improve product quality and reduce assembly-line downtime to generate significant savings in warranty, material and labor costs."

Coherix offers the only manufacturing technology capable of automatically inspecting and adjusting the application of adhesives at assembly-line speeds. Its 3D laser-based quality-control systems are equipped with machine-learning, artificial-intelligence and process-control software that provide major savings in labor and material costs.

The company recently moved to a 25,000-square-foot North American headquarters in Ann Arbor that adds much needed space for manufacturing, software-development and customer service.

About Coherix

Coherix is a rapidly growing high-tech company that has pioneered the development of industry-first adhesive-dispensing adaptive process control software technology in automotive, electronics and other industries.

The company has the only technology in the world capable of automatically adjusting the application of adhesives on fast-moving production lines to eliminate potential errors. More than 100-million dollars and more than 1,000,000 engineering hours were spent on its development.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Coherix has operations in China, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Singapore. The company's global customer base includes more than 50 of the world's leading automotive OEMs and more than 75 Tier One suppliers, including BYD, Ford, Geely, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Seres and Toyota, as well as Bosch, Gestamp, Kirchhoff, Kubota and Magna. More information is available at www.coherix.com.

SOURCE Coherix