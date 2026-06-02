Coherix to Join Kawasaki Robotics at AUTOMATE 2026 in Chicago

The companies will showcase how adhesive defects can be eliminated to reduce costs

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherix, a leading global supplier of automated dispensing solutions, will join Kawasaki Robotics at AUTOMATE 2026 on June 22-25 at Chicago's McCormick Place to demonstrate how manufacturers can eliminate adhesive defects in real-time while reducing material and labor costs by 25 percent or more.

Steven Pagalos, Coherix technical account manager, configures Coherix’s 3D adhesive inspection technology on a door skin during setup for the Kawasaki Robotics exhibit at AUTOMATE 2026.

A Kawasaki 7-axis BU015X Series robot will showcase Coherix's 3D laser-based Adaptive Process Control technology in a closed-loop dispensing demonstration that shows how manufacturers can detect and correct adhesive application issues before defects occur.

Designed to emulate a real-world automotive production environment, the system will simulate the application of sealants on a Ford F-150 door skin while continuously measuring and automatically adjusting adhesive bead placement in real time at speeds of up to 400 times per second.

Combining Coherix Adaptive Process Control software with Kawasaki Robotics' flexible hollow-arm robot design, the system transforms traditional post-process inspection into an intelligent, real-time manufacturing solution capable of reducing material waste, lowering labor costs and minimizing rework while operating at full production-line speeds.

The Kawasaki BU015X robot was specifically designed for high-precision dispensing applications in difficult-to-access spaces such as automotive body structures and underbody assemblies. Its 7-axis configuration and hollow-arm architecture simplify installation, reduce cable wear and improve long-term reliability in demanding manufacturing environments.

Dwight Carlson, Coherix chairman and CEO, noted that Coherix has partnered with Kawasaki Robotics on a number of projects, including a "factory of the future" program at Eastern Michigan University for mechanical engineering students.

The company's new Innovation Center in Ann Arbor features two robot stations equipped with Kawasaki robots integrated with a range of dispensing equipment to enable the rapid development and validation of advanced adhesive-dispensing solutions.

Carlson pointed out that Coherix technology allows manufacturers to automatically inspect and control the application of adhesives at full production-line speeds. Its 3D laser-based systems combine machine learning, AI and adaptive process control to continuously optimize dispensing to help customers reduce material usage, improve quality and eliminate rework.

About Coherix

Coherix is a rapidly growing high-tech company that has pioneered the development of industry-first adhesive-dispensing adaptive-process-control software technology for use in automotive, electronics and other industries.

The company has the only technology in the world capable of automatically adjusting the application of adhesives on fast-moving production lines to eliminate potential errors. More than 100-million dollars and more than 1,000,000 engineering hours were spent on its development.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Coherix has operations in China, Germany, Japan, Mexico and Singapore. The company's global customer base includes more than 50 of the world's leading automotive OEMs and more than 75 Tier One suppliers, including BYD, Ford, Geely, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Seres and Toyota, as well as Bosch, Gestamp, Kirchhoff, Kubota and Magna. More information is available at www.coherix.com.

About Kawasaki Robotics

With more than 57 years of experience in industrial robotics and automation, Kawasaki Robotics is a leading supplier of industrial robots and robotic automation systems for a wide range of industries and applications. Kawasaki Robotics delivers advanced automation solutions combining industrial reliability, intelligent control, open integration, and real-world application expertise to help manufacturers improve productivity, quality, flexibility, and operational efficiency. The company continues to advance the future of industrial and service robotics through innovations in Physical AI, collaborative robotics, intelligent inspection, real-time control, and autonomous automation systems. Learn more about Kawasaki Robotics here, watch robot application videos here and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Coherix