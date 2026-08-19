CoinDealerPro Debuts Web-Based Coin Dealer Software at ANA World's Fair of Money

CoinDealerPro brings the operations of a rare coin business into one web-based system.

Key Takeaways

CoinDealerPro is purpose-built software for professional coin and bullion dealers.

It combines inventory, purchases, CRM, invoicing, POS, memos, submissions, reporting, and more into a web-based platform.

CoinDealerPro is built for wholesale traders, brick-and-mortar coin shops, high-volume bullion dealers, digital marketplace sellers, boutique coin retailers, and other professional coin business models.

Live product reveal: August 26, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at the ANA World's Fair of Money in Pittsburgh.

Official website: CoinDealerPro.com

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinDealerPro today announced the launch of a web-based platform designed to manage the full lifecycle of coins inside professional coin dealers' businesses—from identifying an opportunity all the way to sale and delivery. The company was founded by rare coin expert Josh Stahl.

Why This Launch Matters

CoinDealerPro launches the operating platform built for professional coin dealers. Post this CoinDealerPro Josh Stahl, Founder & CEO of CoinDealerPro

CoinDealerPro is launching as more than a standalone software platform for individual dealers. It is being built as the operational foundation for a broader, connected collectibles ecosystem designed to bring dealers and collectors into a common environment over time. The initial launch focuses on the core operating needs of professional coin businesses, while establishing a platform that can support greater connectivity, liquidity, and scale across the market over time.

A Platform Designed for Numismatic Businesses

Core features of CoinDealerPro include:

Inventory & Coin Management Purpose-built coin inventory tools Certification lookup Bullion Exact cost basis Pricing Item movement, exact location and coin history Label printing with cost codes Audit logs

Customer & CRM Customer want lists CRM

Sales & Payments Purchases Payments Invoices Point of sale (POS) Digital checks Dealer memos

Consignments & Submissions Consignments Approvals Grading submissions CAC submissions Auction consignments

Reporting & Analytics Reports and trends Analytics

Team & Business Administration Teams Permissions Employee activity history and audit logs Business migration



Full feature specifications and pricing can be found at CoinDealerPro.com.

The platform will make its public debut on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at the ANA World's Fair of Money in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 15-minute reveal event will begin at 5:30 p.m. in upstairs room 408, with Josh Stahl delivering a live presentation demonstrating how CoinDealerPro brings the coin-dealing process together in one web-based platform.

Built From Inside the Coin Industry

Rare coin expert and CoinDealerPro founder Josh Stahl developed the platform around dealer workflows. CoinDealerPro is designed as a centralized operating platform for professional numismatics, built specifically for running a rare coin business. CoinDealerPro brings dealer functions into a unified web-based environment.

"CoinDealerPro was created to provide coin dealers with a platform built around the way they actually do business," said Josh Stahl, founder and chief executive officer of CoinDealerPro. "We created CoinDealerPro to bring the operational functions of a numismatic business into one platform. Our goal is to reduce the manual work involved in running a numismatic business so dealers can get back to doing what they love — coins."

Building a Long-Term Technology Platform for the Numismatic Trade

CoinDealerPro plans to continue developing the platform as a long-term technology foundation. Its roadmap includes dealer connectivity, expanded integrations, and continued product development driven by feedback from active coin dealers.

What we're revealing next week looks mature — but it's just the foundation," said Stahl. "We plan to keep expanding CoinDealerPro's capabilities based on real feedback from the people running these businesses every day."

Access and Pricing

Access to CoinDealerPro will be invite-only at launch, with a waitlist signup available on its website. Pricing begins at $375 per month for the Solo membership, with additional plans available for larger operations. Interested dealers can request consideration at the reveal event or by joining the waitlist at CoinDealerPro.com.

About Josh Stahl

Josh Stahl is a rare coin expert and the founder of CoinDealerPro, a B2B SaaS platform built specifically for professional coin dealers. With experience in coin grading, valuation, buying, selling, and complex inventory logistics, Stahl has spent years working directly with dealers and collectors inside shops, across major U.S. coin shows, and at industry events.

Through that work—and his own experience as a professional coin dealer—he identified a need: professional coin businesses managing high-value inventory often rely on legacy software, spreadsheets, and disconnected tools to manage inventory, transactions, and records. He founded CoinDealerPro in 2025 to bring those operations onto a modern web-based platform. Stahl no longer trades coins and now focuses full time on CoinDealerPro as CEO. That separation allows Stahl to focus on building and growing a platform for CoinDealerPro's dealer customers and the broader industry.

Stahl is preparing to formally introduce the platform for the first time at the ANA World's Fair of Money on August 26, 2026.

About CoinDealerPro

CoinDealerPro is a web-based B2B software platform built specifically for professional coin and bullion dealers. The platform brings coin inventory management, purchase receipts, invoicing, POS, dealer memos, grading submissions, reporting, analytics, and other dealer operations into one system, while serving as the foundation for a more connected numismatic ecosystem over time.

Corporate Press Contact:

CoinDealerPro

[email protected]

coindealerpro.com

SOURCE CoinDealerPro