Colibri Group Announces Acquisition of Audirie to Advance AI-Enabled Professional Learning

Acquisition Expands Colibri's Capabilities in Simulation-Based Learning, Assessment, and Professional Skill Development

ST. LOUIS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colibri Group ("Colibri"), a professional education company that empowers professionals to achieve more, adapt, and thrive in their careers, announced today the acquisition of Audirie, an AI-driven simulation and assessment company focused on helping professionals build real-world skills through conversational practice, personalized assessment, and actionable feedback. Colibri Group is backed by Gridiron Capital, LLC ("Gridiron Capital"), a leading investment firm focused on partnering with management teams to build market-leading companies.

The acquisition represents a strategic investment in the future of professional education and the evolving ways professionals learn, practice, and build expertise throughout their careers. Audirie's technology enables learners to practice realistic scenarios through AI-powered conversational simulations. Combined with Colibri's domain expertise and decades of professional education experience, these capabilities create new opportunities for professionals to practice, build confidence, and prepare for real-world situations.

"We've made significant strides in AI-driven personalized learning experiences through innovations like Newt™ and Rubi™, improving the effectiveness of learning while supporting the human expertise essential to professional success," said Shravan Goli, CEO of Colibri Group. "Audirie adds exciting new capabilities that will help us leverage AI further in pursuit of what has long been the holy grail of learning — a personalized, interactive, one-on-one learning experience."

Today, Audirie's solutions are deployed primarily in healthcare settings. Colibri sees significant opportunities to extend these simulation-based learning capabilities across the professions and industries it serves. Together, the companies will focus on expanding access to this technology across licensing, continuing education, professional development, and workforce training solutions.

"Joining Colibri Group creates a tremendous opportunity to bring simulation-based learning to more professionals across a broader range of industries," said Michael Alexander, co-founder of Audirie. "Colibri's reach, expertise, and commitment to professional education make it an ideal partner. Together, we can help more professionals build confidence and prepare for the situations that matter most in their careers."

About Colibri Group

Colibri Group is building the future of professional education by empowering professionals to achieve more, adapt, and thrive in their careers. In the age of AI, the company is helping licensed professionals build the knowledge and skills they need to keep pace with change. Through its trusted portfolio of more than 30 brands, Colibri serves learners across essential and regulated industries, including healthcare, accounting, financial services, real estate, construction, and teacher education. Colibri has supported more than 15 million professionals with trusted and engaging learning solutions for licensing, continuing education, test preparation, professional development, and career advancement. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Colibri supports the professionals who power our communities by helping them adapt and thrive in the industries they serve. Visit www.colibrigroup.com for more information.

About Audirie

Audirie develops AI-powered simulations that help healthcare professionals practice high-stakes conversations and build communication skills through realistic, interactive learning experiences. Grounded in communication science and healthcare best practices, Audirie's solutions support patient counseling, interprofessional collaboration, telehealth, and other critical professional interactions. Visit www.audirie.com for more information.

About Colibri's AI Learning Innovations

Colibri continues to invest in AI-powered learning experiences that help professionals build knowledge, confidence, and career-ready skills. Innovations include Newt™, Becker's AI-powered study assistant for accounting and finance professionals, and Rubi™, Colibri's AI platform that powers personalized learning experiences, study support, and intelligent guidance across multiple brands and professions. Together, these innovations reflect Colibri's commitment to making learning more personalized, interactive, and effective for the professionals it serves.

About Gridiron Capital

Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry leaders in consumer products and services, industrial growth, and business services segments in the United States and Canada. We help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the firm's website: www.gridironcapital.com.

Contacts

Kevin O'Connor

Director of Strategic Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Colibri Group