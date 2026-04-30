Colibri Group Appoints Nipun Soni as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned finance and operating executive to help accelerate Colibri's next phase of AI-powered growth

ST. LOUIS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colibri Group ("Colibri"), a professional education company serving millions of licensed professionals across essential and regulated industries, including healthcare, accounting, financial services, real estate, construction, and teacher education, today announced that Nipun Soni has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective April 30, 2026.

Soni joins Colibri with a proven track record of building high-performance operating and financial systems in complex, high-growth environments. He has helped organizations improve operational visibility, strengthen forecasting, and establish the rigor and accountability needed to scale effectively. At Colibri, he will focus on enhancing the company's operating backbone, improving predictability and capital efficiency, and enabling faster, data-driven decision-making as the business accelerates its next phase of AI-powered growth.

"Nipun brings the operating rigor and capital allocation discipline we need to scale effectively," said Shravan Goli, Chief Executive Officer of Colibri Group. "He'll be a critical partner in translating our strategy into sustained performance and value creation, including as we accelerate AI-driven innovation across the business."

Most recently, Soni served as Chief Financial Officer at Picarro, where he helped drive double-digit revenue growth while improving margins and cash performance through stronger operating discipline and greater rigor in capital allocation. Previously, as CFO of BillionToOne, he helped scale the company rapidly, built its finance team and infrastructure from the ground up, and supported major fundraising efforts. Earlier in his career, he held senior finance leadership roles at Guardant Health, Quotient Technology, KLA, Oracle, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He has also supported significant fundraising activity and participated in more than 40 public and private M&A transactions.

"Nipun's deep financial expertise, hands-on operating acumen, and demonstrated ability to guide high-growth companies through their next phase of expansion will be tremendous assets to Colibri," said Kevin Jackson, Managing Partner at Gridiron Capital. "We look forward to seeing what he and the team will achieve."

"I'm thrilled to join Colibri at such an important moment in its journey," said Soni. "Colibri serves professionals who play essential roles in their communities, and that mission gives the work real meaning. I'm excited to partner with Shravan and the leadership team to deepen customer value and support Colibri's continued growth and impact."

About Colibri Group

Colibri Group is building the future of professional education by empowering professionals to achieve more, adapt, and thrive in their careers. In the age of AI, the company is helping licensed professionals build the knowledge and skills they need to keep pace with change. Through its trusted portfolio of more than 30 brands, Colibri serves licensed professionals across essential and regulated industries, including healthcare, accounting, financial services, real estate, construction, and teacher education. Colibri has supported more than 15 million professionals with trusted and engaging learning solutions for licensing, continuing education, test preparation, professional development, and career advancement. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Colibri helps the professionals who power our communities adapt and thrive in the industries they serve. Visit www.colibrigroup.com for more information.

About Gridiron Capital

Gridiron Capital is an investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams, and creating value by building middle-market companies into industry leaders in consumer products and services, industrial growth, and business services segments in the United States and Canada. We help transform growing companies by winning together through hard work, partnerships grounded in shared values and a unique culture that comes from hands-on experience building and running businesses. As a team led by former operators and entrepreneurs, we know what it takes to run successful businesses on a day-to-day basis. Additional information is available on the firm's website: www.gridironcapital.com.

SOURCE Colibri Group