COLIN KAEPERNICK NAMED MUHAMMAD ALI HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR

Civil Rights Activist and Legendary NFL Quarterback Will Be Honored at The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on Nov. 7 in Louisville, KY

Philanthropists Steve and Amy Trager Will Receive the 'Kentucky Humanitarian Award' for Their Service to the Louisville Community

The Ceremony Will Also Spotlight Six Young International Changemakers

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muhammad Ali Center has named legendary NFL quarterback, civil rights activist and entrepreneur Colin Kaepernick as the recipient of its 'Humanitarian of the Year' award. Kaepernick will receive the honor at the 13th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards, the Center's largest annual fundraiser to support the Center's mission-based programs and events. It will take place on November 7 in Louisville, KY.

Colin Kaepernick to be named Humanitarian of the Year at the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards

Kaepernick joins an esteemed class of 'Humanitarian of the Year' recipients since the launch of the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards in 2013, including Shaquille O'Neal, Christina Aguilera, Michael J. Fox, Common, Patricia Arquette, Geena Davis, and more.

"Colin was chosen for his courage to stand against racial injustice and his unwavering commitment to empowering underserved communities. Like Muhammad, Colin has used his platform to advocate for equality, human dignity, and social change, even when doing so came at significant personal and professional cost." said Lonnie Ali, Co-Founder and President & CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center. "Through Know Your Rights Camp and his broader philanthropic efforts, Colin has turned his convictions into meaningful action by educating, empowering, and supporting young people and communities. His courage, sacrifice, and sustained dedication to service embody the humanitarian spirit and enduring legacy of Muhammad Ali."

"Receiving the Muhammad Ali Center's Humanitarian of the Year Award is an incredible honor," said Colin Kaepernick. "Muhammad Ali lived with an uncommon courage to stand firmly in his convictions, even when doing so came at a great personal cost. He understood that our platforms are not simply ours to benefit from, but ours to use in service of others. To be recognized in his name is simultaneously humbling and a responsibility. I remain committed to bring about justice, uplift our communities, and develop a world where all people can live with freedom, dignity, and self-determination."

In addition to Kaepernick, this year's honorees include Louisville philanthropists Steve and Amy Trager who will receive the 'Kentucky Humanitarian Award.' Six young adults ages 30 years or younger will also be recognized for promoting positive change in their communities and beyond.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Muhammad Ali Kentucky Humanitarian Award," said Steve and Amy Trager. "Muhammad Ali showed the world that true greatness is measured not by personal achievement, but by how we serve others. This recognition reflects the work of countless nonprofit leaders, community partners, and volunteers who dedicate themselves every day to making a difference. We are grateful to play a small role in helping strengthen the community we love."

The complete list of awardees are below, which spans two categories: Seasoned Awards, honoring individuals who have dedicated a significant portion of their lives to humanitarianism, and Six Core Principles Awards. The Six Principles consist of Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality. Those awards are presented to young adults ages 30 years of or younger who are promoting positive change in their communities and beyond.

The Seasoned Awardees

Colin Kaepernick – Humanitarian of the Year, is a legendary quarterback, philanthropist, author, and entrepreneur. Ten years ago in August 2016, Kaepernick sparked a national movement by kneeling during the national anthem before an NFL preseason game to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

Steve and Amy Trager – Kentucky Humanitarian Award, have dedicated their lives to improving opportunities for others and strengthening the Louisville community. Their shared commitment to service, education, economic development, and philanthropy has touched countless lives across the region.

Six Core Principles Awardees

Mateo Salvatto (27), an entrepreneur from Argentina, is a best-selling author and keynote speaker working at the intersection of technology and accessibility. At the age of 17, Salvatto created Hearlo, a free communication app that has helped more than 500,000 people with speech, hearing and motor disabilities.

Sneha Revanur (22), from San Jose, California, is the founder and president of Encode, an international organization that mobilizes youth for safer and more equitable artificial intelligence, advocating for regulation and the inclusion of youth on AI oversight and advisory boards.

Joseph Nguthiru (28), from Nairobi, Kenya, is the founder of HyaPak, a startup that converts invasive water hyacinth plants into bio-degradable packaging to replace single-use plastics, restoring waterways and creating green jobs for local communities.

Franziska Trautmann (28) started the organization Glass Half Full in New Orleans to recycle glass into sand for coastal restoration and cullet for the manufacturing of new bottles. The team has been backed by research from the National Science Foundation, and has restored thousands of meters of coastline and counting.

Jin Dawod (30), from Syria, is the founder and CEO of Peace Therapist, a refugee-led organization providing culturally sensitive mental health and psychosocial support to refugees, displaced people, and host communities, reaching more than 80,000 people across 26 countries.

Gab Mejia (29) is a Filipino photographer, multidisciplinary artist, and environmental engineer who weaves photography, moving image, and ecological design to confront sociopolitical and ecological crises. His work has been published within National Geographic, Vogue, the BBC, and more.

The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards are made possible through the generous support of all the corporate and individual donors who support this event. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available for this year's ceremony on the Muhammad Ali Center website, https://alicenter.org/

About the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center is a 501(c)(3) that prides itself on being much more than a museum. As an athlete, a humanitarian, a global voice and man guided by faith, Muhammad Ali embodied a pursuit and belief in the greatness found in all people. Founded in 2005 by Lonnie and Muhammad Ali in his hometown of Louisville, the Center is dedicated to honoring Ali and continuing work based on his core principles.

Notes to Media:

Credential requests are now open.

Please submit your information here: https://alicenter.org/awards/media-credential-form/ by Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Photos of Awardees here:

MAHA 2026 Awardee Photos (Photo Credit – Muhammad Ali Center (unless otherwise noted))

SOURCE Muhammad Ali Center