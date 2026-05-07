MUHAMMAD ALI CENTER ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL "DAY OF COMPASSION" TO MARK TEN YEARS SINCE ALI'S PASSING

Lonnie Ali Calls the World to Honor Ali's Legacy Through "Compassion in Action"

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten years ago, an estimated one billion people worldwide watched as Louisville said goodbye to Muhammad Ali. Over 100,000 mourners lined the streets and another 15,000 filled a downtown stadium to celebrate a man who spent a career knocking people down and a lifetime lifting people up. On June 3, 2026, the tenth anniversary of Ali's passing, the Muhammad Ali Center is asking the world to honor that legacy, not just in memory, but in action.

Today the Muhammad Ali Center announced the inaugural "Day of Compassion," an annual global day of service and community action to be held every June 3, the anniversary of Ali's passing. The day is anchored in one of Ali's most enduring beliefs:

"Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth," Muhammad Ali

The "Day of Compassion" will launch on June 3rd and will be anchored in Ali's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, during the 10th annual "Ali Fest" taking place from June 1-June 7th.

The Muhammad Ali Center has partnered with Metro United Way to activate across Louisville, inviting the community to come together for the "Day of Compassion". The day will bring together nonprofits, schools, faith communities, corporate partners, and community leaders to complete coordinated acts of service throughout the day.

"Muhammad Ali inspired the world to serve others and be the very best that they could be," said Adria Johnson, President and CEO of Metro United Way. "We are excited to partner with Lonnie Ali and the Muhammad Ali Center to continue to bring our Greater Louisville community together and honor his legacy of generosity. We hope this inspires other local communities to do the same."

The "Day of Compassion" will begin with a public program hosted at the Muhammad Ali Center starting at 9 a.m. featuring Lonnie Ali, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, former Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby with Simmons College of Kentucky and former Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students member Natasha Mundkur (who also spoke at Ali's memorial service in 2016) and entertainment from a local school choir, West End School.

"June 3rd marks 10 years since Muhammad's passing. What a different world we find ourselves. The call to engage and be of service to your neighbor, community and nation is more urgent than ever," said Lonnie Ali, Muhammad Ali's wife and Co-Founder and Interim President, CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center. "Muhammad believed daily acts of compassion was the vehicle to not only be of service to others, but to find common ground and build bridges of understanding. The Ali Center is celebrating June 3rd as a Day of Compassion. We invite you to join us by performing your own acts of service within your communities. See the difference you can make."

A Global Call to Action

The invitation does not stop at Louisville's city limits as outreach extends to cities that have participated in the Muhammad Ali Index's study of compassion which include cities across the country, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Louisville, New York City, Phoenix, San Antonio, and Seattle in addition to the global and US expansion that took place earlier this year to Sharjah, Houston, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Columbus, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Boston, and Washington, DC. These cities and more are being called on to get out in their communities and perform acts of service on June 3rd. Individuals, organizations, and community leaders everywhere are encouraged to organize, volunteer, and activate, then share their stories through social media using #DayofCompassion, video, and personal storytelling.

Can't make it out into your community that day? Start by joining thousands of others who have already taken the Ali Compassion Pledge at www.aliindex.org/pledge , a personal commitment to practice kindness, stand with others, and lead with empathy in the spirit of Ali's legacy. Together, the pledges and acts of service will build a global picture of compassion in practice, demonstrating that no act of service, however small, exists in isolation.

The Day of Compassion is designed to grow. The ambition is to establish June 3 as an annual global observance, one that deepens its roots over time, strengthens community partnerships, and positions the Muhammad Ali Center as a convening force for compassion in action worldwide.

For more information on the Muhammad Ali Index, visit www.aliindex.org or follow Muhammad Ali Center across social media on X: @AliCenter, Instagram: @AliCenterLou, Facebook: @MuhammadAliCenter, TikTok: @Muhammadalictr

For more information on the 10th annual Ali Festival, visit www.alicenter.org.

Supporting Digital Assets can be found HERE

Lonnie Ali Bio & Headshot

Muhammad Ali Center Logo

2024 Greatest Give Back: Previous Community Activation

Social Media Graphics

About the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center is a cultural and educational institution in Louisville, Kentucky, inspired by the values of its co-founder Muhammad Ali. Founded in 2005, the Center advances Ali's legacy through education, storytelling, and social impact initiatives that promote compassion, respect, and human dignity worldwide. www.alicenter.org

About the Muhammad Ali Index

The Muhammad Ali Index is a global research and action platform measuring compassion at scale. By combining human insight, AI-enabled analysis, and city-level data, the Index delivers actionable recommendations to strengthen compassion in communities, institutions, and leadership worldwide. www.aliindex.org

About Metro United Way

For more than 100 years, Metro United Way has been improving lives and our community, which includes Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham, and Shelby counties in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties in Indiana. We are uniquely positioned to harness the power of donors, volunteers, thought leaders, experts, other nonprofits, and government at all levels to ensure positive, sustainable change for every person in our seven-county region. Now more than ever, we are focused on three priorities: thriving kids, strong households, and an equitable community.

SOURCE Muhammad Ali Center