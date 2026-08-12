CollectivIQ Launches New Class of AI Teammates That Take on Real Business Roles

New Digital Direct Reports Capability Enables Organizations to Hire Specialized AI Employees That Collaborate, Remember Context, Connect to Enterprise Systems, and Complete Work Across Departments

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CollectivIQ, the world's first AI consensus platform for business intelligence, today announced the launch of Digital Direct Reports (DDRs), a first-of-its-kind capability that enables employees to hire AI teammates for specific roles across their organization. Unlike general-purpose AI agents that answer questions or take on specific tasks, Digital Direct Reports are role-based AI employees designed to own business functions and responsibilities, connect to business systems, and complete work alongside human teams.

Digital Direct Reports allow organizations of all sizes, from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 companies, to seamlessly deploy AI project managers, executive assistants, software engineers, recruiters, data specialists, and other role-specific teammates that retain context, collaborate with one another, and take action within enterprise workflows. Each Digital Direct Report is given a first and last name and is purpose-built for a specific function, with the tools, permissions, and knowledge needed to perform that job. Rather than acting as a single conversational assistant, DDRs empower organizations to assemble teams of AI specialists that work together across functions just as human colleagues do.

For example:

An Executive Assistant DDR can manage calendars, summarize meetings, draft emails, and surface important priorities.

A Project Manager DDR can monitor Jira boards, coordinate schedules, identify project risks, and generate executive status reports.

An Engineer DDR can work with GitHub repositories, assist with development tasks, and support engineering workflows.

HR and Recruiting DDRs can help hire human employees, organize candidate information, and streamline administrative work.

"As AI becomes part of every business, the next opportunity will go well beyond simple AI chat. Instead, the next iteration of AI impact will center on putting that intelligence to perform proactive work like a good junior employee." said John Davie, CEO of CollectivIQ. "Digital Direct Reports represent the evolution of enterprise AI by giving every employee access to specialized AI teammates that understand their role, remember how they work, and can have projects delegated to them."

Digital Direct Reports keep humans in the loop, operate within the CollectivIQ platform, and connect directly to enterprise systems, including Microsoft 365, Teams, Outlook, OneDrive, Atlassian Jira, Confluence, and GitHub, with additional integrations planned. Rather than forcing employees to switch between applications, DDRs work across existing systems to gather information, coordinate tasks, and execute routine work.

"With CollectivIQ's Digital Direct Reports, Mohegan Sun is exploring how AI can inform and automate many of our administrative responsibilities, from gathering purchasing insights and tracking supplier activity to helping our teams stay ahead of inventory needs," said Paul Surprenant, Senior Director of Corporate Purchasing at Mohegan Gaming. "By automating routine coordination, our employees can spend more time making strategic decisions that enhance the guest experience."

Unlike traditional AI assistants that start fresh with every conversation, each Digital Direct Report maintains persistent context about its responsibilities, previous work, and user preferences. This continuity enables DDRs to become increasingly effective over time while preserving organizational knowledge and reducing repetitive work.

Digital Direct Reports are also designed with enterprise governance in mind. Actions can require approvals when appropriate, activity is auditable, and organizations maintain visibility into how AI teammates interact with company systems and data.

The launch builds on CollectivIQ's mission to help enterprises harness intelligent, honest AI at the best value. The platform already enables users to leverage multiple leading AI models through a single platform. Digital Direct Reports extend that vision by moving beyond AI conversations to AI collaboration, allowing organizations to delegate meaningful work to specialized AI teammates while employees focus on higher-value decision-making.

Digital Direct Reports are available today within the CollectivIQ platform.

For more information, visit www.collectiviq.ai.

About CollectivIQ

CollectivIQ is the intelligence layer for the AI era, unifying leading LLMs into a single consensus-driven platform that delivers more accurate, secure, and cost-efficient insight. Founded by the leadership team behind Buyers Edge Platform, CollectivIQ was built to bring accountability, governance, and economic alignment to enterprise AI adoption. Learn more at www.collectiviq.ai.

SOURCE CollectivIQ