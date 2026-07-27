CollectivIQ Announces Unique Tiered Pricing Controls to Help Companies Rein in AI Costs and Strengthen Oversight

New admin features unlock critical visibility into AI usage, customizable employee limits, model access controls, and company-wide spend caps

BOSTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CollectivIQ, the world's first AI consensus platform for business intelligence, today announced new tiered pricing and enterprise control capabilities designed to help organizations manage their AI usage with greater visibility, accountability, and cost discipline.

Many enterprises are confronting runaway token consumption and unpredictable model costs. Gartner forecasts that enterprise AI spending will reach $2.59 trillion globally, a 47% increase year-over-year, underscoring that AI has become one of the largest technology investments in the enterprise, and one that now requires stronger financial guardrails. CollectivIQ's new pricing tiers and controls give business leaders a more practical way to monitor usage, manage costs, and track ROI, while responsibly scaling AI across their organization.

With its newest pricing and control features, CollectivIQ adds another layer of enterprise value. Post this

CollectivIQ unifies leading LLMs, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Grok, and others, into a single consensus-driven platform, enabling users to query multiple models at once and receive one synthesized, annotated answer. With its newest pricing and control features, CollectivIQ adds another layer of enterprise value by helping companies align AI usage with business priorities, employee needs, and budget requirements.

New pricing and control capabilities include:

Model Tiering: CollectivIQ now organizes leading models into defined access tiers, giving companies a more structured way to balance performance and cost. Enterprise administrators can customize access by employee, including the ability to limit use of higher-cost or premium-tier models based on role, department, business need, or budget.

CollectivIQ now organizes leading models into defined access tiers, giving companies a more structured way to balance performance and cost. Enterprise administrators can customize access by employee, including the ability to limit use of higher-cost or premium-tier models based on role, department, business need, or budget. Company-Wide and Individual Spend Caps: Administrators can set restrictions that apply to the entire organization to manage total AI spending and prevent unexpected usage spikes, while also establishing daily cost and token limits for individual employees, giving teams flexibility while maintaining clear boundaries around consumption.

Administrators can set restrictions that apply to the entire organization to manage total AI spending and prevent unexpected usage spikes, while also establishing daily cost and limits for individual employees, giving teams flexibility while maintaining clear boundaries around consumption. Employee and Company-Wide Usage Insights: CollectivIQ now gives leaders visibility into AI usage at both the employee and organizational level, allowing them to understand adoption patterns, identify high-value use cases, track tangible outcomes from AI use, and manage spending more effectively.

CollectivIQ now gives leaders visibility into AI usage at both the employee and organizational level, allowing them to understand adoption patterns, identify high-value use cases, track tangible outcomes from AI use, and manage spending more effectively. Auto Mode: CollectivIQ can automatically select the appropriate model tier based on prompt complexity, helping teams avoid using premium models for simple tasks while preserving access to higher-performing models when the work demands it.

Together, these controls give enterprises a more complete and personalized operating model for AI adoption. Single-model systems often force companies into rigid contracts, closed ecosystems, limited integrations, rising costs, and a vendor roadmap that may no longer reflect their needs. They can also put company data, institutional knowledge, and long-term flexibility at risk. CollectivIQ gives organizations a different path, allowing employees to access the best models for the work at hand. At the same time, leaders retain the oversight needed to manage costs, reduce waste, protect enterprise intelligence, and scale AI responsibly.

"When we began deploying AI across our own organization, we needed to understand who was using which models, what they were spending, and where AI was creating real value," said John Davie, CEO of CollectivIQ and Buyers Edge Platform. "We could not find a platform designed for that level of oversight, so we built it. These new pricing tiers and controls give enterprise leaders a practical way to manage AI spend while preserving employees' access to the best tools for their specific tasks."

This release is the latest expansion in CollectivIQ's role as the controlled intelligence layer for enterprise AI. The platform's multi-model consensus approach helps businesses compare outputs from leading LLMs, surface disagreements, identify bias, and reduce the risk of hallucinations before decisions are made. By pairing that intelligence layer with tiered pricing, spending caps, usage analytics, and background activity controls, CollectivIQ now gives companies a more governed way to deploy AI across the workforce while giving enterprises a clearer command of the economics, accuracy, and accountability required to scale AI effectively.

About CollectivIQ

CollectivIQ is the intelligence layer for the AI era, unifying leading LLMs into a single consensus-driven platform that delivers more accurate, secure, and cost-efficient insight. Founded by the leadership team behind Buyers Edge Platform, CollectivIQ was built to bring accountability, governance, and economic alignment to enterprise AI adoption. Learn more at www.collectiviq.ai.

SOURCE CollectivIQ