College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving® Bets Big on Booming Phoenix Market for Franchise Expansion

Fast-Growing Moving and Junk Removal Franchise Seeks Experienced Operators to Grow Existing Arizona Presence

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving® – a Tampa-based franchise offering junk removal and moving under one brand, with more than 150 locations and 370+ open and committed territories across North America – has identified Phoenix as a priority market for franchise development, seeking motivated entrepreneurs to bring the brand's tech-enabled moving and junk removal services to one of the country's fastest-growing metro areas.

With services already in nearby Chandler and Queen Creek, expansion into Phoenix is the next logical step for the brand. Phoenix is one of 15 open markets the brand is currently prioritizing nationwide, alongside cities such as Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Cleveland, Indianapolis and New Orleans.

A Market Built for Growth

Metro Phoenix remains one of the nation's leading growth markets, adding tens of thousands of new residents in 2025 and ranking among the fastest-growing large metros in the country, according to recent Census data. That sustained population growth, paired with continued residential and commercial development across the Valley, is fueling steady demand for moving, junk removal and donation pickup services.

"Phoenix checks every box we look for in a growth market. That includes population growth, new home construction and a steady influx of businesses and residents who need our services," said Eric Osborne, Director of Franchise Development for College H.U.N.K.S. "We've rebuilt our franchise sales process and support systems this year specifically so we can bring on the right partners in markets like this and set them up to win from day one."

Seeking the Right Franchise Partners

College H.U.N.K.S. is looking for franchise partners who are hands-on operators and community-minded leaders, capable of building and managing a team while delivering the professionalism the brand is known for. Ideal candidates bring business acumen, a passion for customer service and a commitment to the H.U.N.K.S. values (Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable and Service) that have anchored the brand since its founding.

College H.U.N.K.S. offers a full suite of residential and commercial services, including moving, junk removal, donation pickups and labor services, backed by the brand's tech-enabled booking and operations platform. The opportunity comes as the brand continues to expand its footprint of more than 150 locations and 370+ open and committed territories across North America.

To learn more about College H.U.N.K.S., including franchising opportunities in Phoenix, visit collegehunksfranchise.com/available-territories/phoenix-az/.

About College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving®

Founded in 2003 by Omar Soliman and Nick Friedman and franchising since 2007, College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving is one of North America's largest junk removal and moving franchises, with more than 150 locations and 370+ open and committed territories. The name stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, and the franchise model pairs two revenue streams, junk removal and moving, inside a single territory. College H.U.N.K.S. ranked No. 383 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500 and No. 39 on its 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans list.

Contact: Cole Koretos, Franchise Elevator, [email protected]

SOURCE College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving