College of the Canyons Receives Landmark $1.1 Million Gift from The Broad Foundation to Support Advanced Technology Center

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- College of the Canyons has received a landmark $1.1 million donation from The Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation to support the college's Advanced Technology Center (ATC), a transformative initiative designed to train students for high-demand, high-tech fields and meet the workforce and economic development needs of Los Angeles County.

The gift will support student enrollment growth and program development at the ATC, with a focus on advancing programs in advanced manufacturing, network technologies, and welding. Funding will also be used for key initiatives such as curriculum development and expanding pathways that connect students to career opportunities.

"We are incredibly grateful to The Broad Foundation for this generous investment in our students and our region's workforce," said College of the Canyons Superintendent/President Dr. Jasmine Ruys. "As we continue to expand and strengthen the Advanced Technology Center, this donation will play a critical role in increasing access to career education, building strong industry pathways, and helping students gain the skills they need to succeed in today's economy."

The two-year, $1,109,181 grant will also support expanded outreach to local high schools by funding embedded career coaches and adjunct counselors at seven high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

"At The Broad Foundation, we are committed to expanding pathways to family-sustaining careers for young people," said Isabel Acosta, Vice President, Programs. "Our investment in College of the Canyons' Advanced Technology Center reflects our belief that students should have access to the skills and training needed for careers in advanced manufacturing, welding, robotics and network technologies. These fields are essential to growing industries such as aerospace, healthcare and clean energy. When colleges and employers work together to meet regional workforce needs, students, businesses and communities all benefit."

Providing individualized, one-on-one guidance, these coaches will help students explore career pathways, understand available opportunities, and build confidence in their postsecondary plans—creating a more seamless transition from high school to college and into the workforce.

"We are deeply grateful to The Broad Foundation for this transformative gift," said COC Foundation Executive Director Shawna Mann. "Philanthropic partnerships like this make it possible to remove barriers for students, invest in innovative programs, and create clearer pathways from education to meaningful careers."

Launched in an interim facility in 2023, the ATC is focused on expanding access to career education in high-growth sectors and aligning academic programs with evolving industry needs across the county.

The interim ATC, located at 26306 Diamond Place in Santa Clarita, currently offers pathways in advanced manufacturing, including Computer Numerical Control (CNC) production. Programs are designed to accelerate students' progress toward industry-recognized certificates and credentials, allowing them to enter the workforce quickly or continue working toward an associate degree.

Upon completion, all advanced manufacturing programs—including welding and robotics—will relocate to a permanent ATC, an 81,000-square-foot, two-story building planned for development at the college's Valencia campus.

About The Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation

The Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation envisions a world where everyone can shape and participate in a sustainable, equitable economy that serves the public good and builds a brighter future. We steward our institutions in education, science and the arts, and in Los Angeles, we elevate organizations, initiatives and leaders who see our community as a place of opportunity where all Angelenos have pathways and tools to grow and thrive. To learn more, visit: https://broadfoundation.org/los-angeles/

Contact: Eric Harnish

(661) 362-3494

SOURCE College of the Canyons