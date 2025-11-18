Historic Gift "Bakes" $1 Million into COC to Advance Culinary Arts Education

Endowment Honors the Life and Legacy of Beloved Educator and Philanthropist, Diana Cusumano

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful demonstration of commitment to education, community, and the future of the culinary arts, the Cusumano family has made a landmark $1 million donation to College of the Canyons. This transformative gift—the largest single contribution ever received by the College of the Canyons Foundation—establishes both the Diana and Gary Cusumano Culinary Arts Endowed Program Fund and the Cusumano Family and Friends Endowed Scholarship Fund.

In recognition of this generosity, the college's Institute for Culinary Education (iCUE) building will be renamed the Diana and Gary Cusumano Culinary Arts Building, also known as Cusumano iCUE.

The development of the endowed scholarship fund comes at a pivotal moment, as enrollment shifts reshape higher education nationwide. Budget cuts are straining colleges and sparking debate across the country about the value of trade education. To address students' needs, the Cusumano Family and Friends Endowed Scholarship Fund will provide enhanced opportunities and reduce barriers for students pursuing careers in the culinary arts. This includes vital financial support to part-time and full-time culinary arts students with a minimum 2.75 GPA who demonstrate financial hardship. Students can apply for the scholarship as early as spring 2027 through the Foundation's office. Scholarships can be used to fund tuition, students' chef's tools, and professional training experiences locally and abroad.

Additionally, the Diana and Gary Cusumano Culinary Arts Program Fund will support staffing, faculty training, and ongoing equipment and kitchen upgrades to foster program innovation and industry partnerships – ensuring the iCUE program remains at the forefront of culinary education.

The endowment celebrates the life's work of Diana Cusumano, a beloved educator, artist, business owner, and philanthropist in the Santa Clarita community. Her passion for learning and the culinary arts inspired many. As a Foundation Board Director, Diana led the iCUE facility fundraising campaign to create opportunities for students to pursue an important trade in the culinary arts, which could lead to a long-term career. She was a lifelong learner with a love for education, baking, and entertaining. The Cusumano family honors Diana's legacy of service and leadership by continuing her vision of shaping the lives of students for years to come.

"Our family is proud to celebrate Diana's life by supporting the next generation of chefs, bakers, and culinary professionals as she once did," said Gary Cusumano, a long-time Santa Clarita Valley resident known for his philanthropic efforts. Gary retired from Newhall Land in 2006, having served as President and CEO and concluded his career as Chairman. Like Diana, he has a long history of community leadership, formerly serving on the boards of the California Chamber of Commerce, the University of California, the University of California Davis Alumni Association, and Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital.

"Diana believed that education—both academic and hands-on—was the strongest path to success in life. I hope this gift will open doors for students who share Diana's passion for the culinary arts and are seeking an affordable, practical route to a rewarding career," Gary continued.

The $1-million endowment arrives at a crucial time as interest in skilled trade programs grows among Gen Z—often called the "Tool Belt Generation"—who favor practical, in-demand careers over traditional degree paths.

As college costs rise, many students find that higher education and strong career options are beyond their reach. Recent data from the National Student Clearinghouse indicates that student enrollment in vocational-focused community colleges increased by 16% in 2024. Recent reports show Gen Z and young millennials without degrees are increasingly pursuing skilled trades that emphasize experiential learning, creativity, and mastery—such as careers in the culinary arts. According to Pew Research, "chef/cook" ranks as the fifth most preferred occupation among workers without traditional degrees.

Careers in the Kitchen Are Heating Up

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, chefs and head cooks held 197,300 jobs in 2024, with a projected 7% growth from 2024 to 2034. Additionally, chefs and head cooks in the college's northern Los Angeles County service area have a slightly higher median annual salary of $61,081 compared to L.A. County's median of $57,979, according to the Santa Clarita Community College District.

While the data is promising, the food industry still faces hurdles in filling its talent gaps. According to a recent study, in 2024, 45% of restaurants were understaffed and 70% had hard-to-fill positions. The Cusumanos' generous gift will support training and education for students entering the food services industry, which is expected to create 200,000 jobs and increase total industry employment to 15.9 million by the end of 2025. Current data from the National Restaurant Association predicts that the food services industry will reach $1.5 trillion in sales.

"The impact of this gift is profound," said Dr. Jasmine Ruys, acting superintendent-president, College of the Canyons. "Our students now have greater access to life-changing opportunities. This gift not only empowers our students to pursue their passions and build meaningful careers, but also helps meet the urgent workforce demands of California's thriving culinary arts industry. We are deeply grateful for the Cusumano family's vision and commitment to student success."

The Cusumano family's contribution to the iCUE program will be a key factor in building a pipeline for culinary talent, offering innovative training, mentorship, and career advancement opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds. The Culinary Arts program provides an affordable path to a rewarding career, with tuition at just $46 per unit. The program includes an Associate Degree in Culinary Artsand three certificates in: Baking and Pastry, Culinary Arts, and Beer and Wine Studies.

Typically, COC students can earn a degree or certificate in culinary arts in less than two years. The baking and pastry arts program takes two semesters to complete. Meanwhile, the beer and wine studies program takes three semesters. However, thanks to its innovative training, COC Culinary Arts students are in high demand. They are often recruited and hired before completing the program, making firsthand training and experience essential for success.

"This substantial gift will help remove barriers for students who want to study in our program," said Chef Cindy Schwanke, Department Chair, Culinary Arts and Wine Studies, noting that she sees many students who can't afford the uniform, shoes, and textbooks. "I am excited that the funds can be used to help students study abroad. I encourage students to expand their culinary horizons and be global," she continued.

The scholarship fund and the program fund can receive additional gifts from donors. The Cusumano family and the College of the Canyons Foundation welcome industry partners, alumni, and community members to expand the incredible opportunities created by this remarkable gift.

"We are deeply grateful to Gary Cusumano for his decision to honor Diana and our students by bestowing a legacy of access to practical education," said Monica Lee "ML" Copeland, MFA, CFRE, Chief Development Officer, College of the Canyons. "I am deeply moved by Gary's compassion and Diana's vision and can't wait to see the iCUE bearing the name Diana and Gary Cusumano Culinary Arts Building in the spring of 2026."

