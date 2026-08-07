Collette Health and VirtuAlly Partner to Deliver Virtual Care for Health Systems

Combines award-winning virtual care technology with experienced virtual nurses to strengthen bedside teams, expand access, and ease workforce pressures

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collette Health, a two-time Best in KLAS winner for Virtual Sitting and Virtual Nursing, today announced a collaboration with VirtuAlly to help hospitals and health systems deploy and scale comprehensive virtual care programs.

The collaboration pairs Collette Health's enterprise-grade virtual care platform with VirtuAlly's experienced virtual clinical team. Integrated into existing workflows, the combined solution helps health systems improve patient safety and outcomes, expand access to nursing expertise, and reduce the burden on bedside caregivers.

Collette Health and VirtuAlly unite technology and clinical expertise to scale virtual care. Post this

Health systems face persistent staffing shortages, rising patient acuity and growing demands on care teams. Through the Collette Health-VirtuAlly program, virtual nurses can provide real-time support with patient education, admissions, discharges, documentation and other tasks that often pull nurses away from direct patient care. This gives frontline nurses more time for hands-on care without adding on-site staff.

"Our mission has always been to improve the lives of patients, caregivers, and healthcare organizations through innovative virtual care," said Holly Miller, CEO of Collette Health. "One of the greatest challenges facing healthcare today is access to experienced nursing talent. This partnership takes that vision to the next level by pairing our Best in KLAS virtual care platform with VirtuAlly's exceptional team of experienced virtual nurses, giving hospitals a powerful, scalable model that improves patient outcomes and supports bedside caregivers."

Joseph Wechsler, CEO of VirtuAlly, added, "Hospitals need more than a monitor and a camera; they need experienced nursing judgment behind the technology. Our virtual nurses extend the bedside care team by supporting patient education, admissions, discharges, and other work that requires clinical expertise. Together, we're helping health systems build a stronger, more sustainable care model."

About Collette Health

Ranked #1 in the 2025 and 2026 Best in KLAS Virtual Sitting & Nursing category, Collette Health's virtual ecosystem combines virtual observation, virtual nursing, and workforce engagement through a single hardware, software, and user interface. Partnering with 185+ hospitals nationwide and delivering $3.96B in cost savings, Collette Health's comprehensive virtual care solutions help hospitals improve patient safety, support caregivers, and enhance clinical outcomes. Through its partnership with the Virtual Nursing Academy™, Collette Health equips clinical nurse leaders with the education and expertise to implement virtual nursing successfully.

Learn more at collettehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn for more virtual care insights.

About VirtuAlly

VirtuAlly is the virtual clinical care team built to extend the capabilities of bedside nurses, strengthen patient safety, and deliver outcomes that health systems can measure.

Born out of the Medical University of South Carolina, one of only two federally recognized Telehealth Centers of Excellence in the country, VirtuAlly is among the first virtual nursing organizations to achieve Joint Commission Accreditation. That standing reflects a standard of clinical rigor built into every service we deliver.

Our 24/7 services include virtual nursing, telesitting, telemetry monitoring, and clinical intelligence, giving frontline teams the experienced clinical backup they need to care for patients and support bedside nurses. We partner with leading technology platforms to bring virtual care into the systems and workflows hospitals already use, so care teams get support without added complexity.

Hospitals and health systems across the country rely on VirtuAlly to meet the real demands of today's care environment.

To learn more, visit www.virtually.io and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Collette Health LLC