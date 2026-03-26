Collette Health to Attend AONL 2026, Showcasing Integrated Virtual Care Platform and +Staff Workforce Augmentation Milestones

Two-time Best in KLAS award winner brings its full virtual care ecosystem to booth #545 in Chicago

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collette Health, ranked #1 in the 2025 and 2026 Best in KLAS Virtual Sitting & Nursing category, today announced it will attend the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) Annual Conference, taking place March 29–April 1, 2026, in Chicago. Conference attendees are invited to visit the company at booth #545, where Collette Health will showcase the breadth of its integrated virtual care platform and celebrate two significant milestones for +Staff, its workforce augmentation offering.

+Staff Workforce Augmentation

Collette Health hits 1M+ observation hours with +Staff and brings its full virtual care ecosystem to AONL booth #545. Post this

The conference marks a meaningful moment for +Staff, Collette Health's workforce augmentation offering. The program has now surpassed 1 million observation hours delivered on platform and grown to more than 100 expert virtual observers, each trained through the same structured education program that earned Collette Health back-to-back Best in KLAS recognition.

+Staff observers are embedded in the Collette Health ecosystem rather than sourced through traditional staffing channels, meaning they arrive platform-ready, held to consistent QA standards, and able to function as an extension of an existing observation team, a complete managed workforce, or a bridge during staffing transitions. With more than 1,000 individual platform hours per observer, they also contribute directly to product improvements as the platform evolves.

"Reaching 1 million observation hours through +Staff reflects both the scale of demand for flexible virtual staffing and the consistency our team has maintained at that scale," said Holly Miller, CEO of Collette Health. "What we're bringing to AONL is a closed-loop virtual care solution built to meet nursing leaders where they are, whether that's a workforce gap today, a virtual nursing program they're trying to scale, or a partner in redesigning how care is delivered."

A Full Virtual Care Ecosystem, Built for How Hospitals Actually Work

What separates successful virtual care programs from stalled ones has never really been the technology. Across the industry, the conversation at AONL and beyond keeps returning to the same theme: implementation fails when hospitals are handed a platform and left to figure out the rest. Change management, clinical buy-in, workflow integration, and ongoing education are the variables that determine whether a virtual care investment delivers or collects dust.

Collette Health's acquisition of the Virtual Nursing Academy™ was a direct response to that reality. By combining its proven platform with the VNA's expert-led curriculum, Collette Health became the only virtual care provider to offer technology and the clinical expertise to implement it successfully, fully integrated under one platform. The VNA's on-demand program guides nursing leaders through every stage, from strategic planning and pilot development to enterprise-wide scaling and governance, giving clinical teams the confidence and clarity to move forward with purpose, rather than just go live and hope for the best.

That philosophy extends to how Collette Health engages with its hospital partners more broadly: not as a vendor managing a deployment, but as a co-designer of the care model. Clinical teams are involved in shaping how workflows are built, how the platform evolves, and how outcomes are measured. It is an approach that shows up in the results, and in the KLAS scores.

Ranked #1 in Best in KLAS, Two Years Running

This year's AONL attendance follows Collette Health's second consecutive top ranking in the Best in KLAS Virtual Sitting & Nursing category, earning the designation in both 2025 and 2026. The recognition, based on extensive independent interviews with customers, reflects the company's commitment to outcomes that extend beyond the platform, encompassing the training, change management, and ongoing clinical support that determine whether virtual care programs succeed long-term.

AONL attendees are encouraged to visit booth #545 to meet the Collette Health team, explore live platform demonstrations, and learn how the integrated virtual care ecosystem is helping health systems build sustainable programs at scale.

About Collette Health

Ranked #1 in the 2025 and 2026 Best in KLAS Virtual Sitting & Nursing category. Collette Health's virtual ecosystem combines virtual observation, virtual nursing, and workforce augmentation through a single hardware, software, and user interface. Partnering with 185+ hospitals nationwide and delivering $3.96B in cost savings, Collette Health's cloud-first architecture seamlessly integrates with existing EHRs, smart boards and TVs. Through its partnership with the Virtual Nursing Academy™, Collette Health equips clinical nurse leaders with the education and expertise to implement virtual nursing successfully.

Learn more at collettehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn for more virtual care insights.

SOURCE Collette Health LLC