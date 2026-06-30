Color Expands Expert Medical Opinion Services Through Virtual Cancer Clinic

Color brings on leading specialists from NCI-Designated Cancer Centers to strengthen multidisciplinary expert medical reviews for all patients

Color launches new peer-to-peer review program for patients and their treating oncologists

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Color, the leading virtual cancer clinic for full spectrum cancer care, has expanded its Expert Medical Opinion services, launching a new peer-to-peer program for patients and their treating oncologists. The new program builds on Color's industry-leading standard of care which includes multidisciplinary review of every clinical decision point for every patient, delivered by Color Medical's 50-state medical group through its ASCO-Certified Virtual Cancer Clinic.

To support these services, Color has brought on specialists and subspecialists from NCI-Designated Cancer Centers and other leading institutions with expertise spanning cancer diagnosis, treatment, clinical trials, survivorship, symptom management, and more. Leveraging this diverse network of experts, Color provides multidisciplinary diagnosis reviews, tumor boards, and ongoing treatment evaluations for all enrolled patients.

Across all cancer patients Color has supported through its Expert Medical Opinion service, 95% of patients have had at least one recommended change in their care. The service has also generated an estimated $62K in average cost savings per patient through Color's multidisciplinary tumor board reviews and the cost-saving clinical impact of recommended interventions.

"Color's virtual model quickly mobilizes a broad network of oncology specialists to conduct multidisciplinary reviews for every Color patient, no matter where they are or where their treating team is located," said Othman Laraki, CEO of Color. "This type of care should be standard, but is actually quite rare given cost and access constraints within the current system. Color alleviates these constraints through our technology platform and ability to provide direct clinical care."

Multidisciplinary case review driven by the expertise and experience of diverse specialties has been shown to improve survival rates by greater than 30%. Yet this level of care has traditionally only been available to a select few. Color's model makes this a standard part of care ensuring clinical decisions are aligned with the most up-to-date guidelines and evidence, informed by experts, and available to every single patient.

For health plans and employers who want to extend this same multidisciplinary rigor beyond enrolled patients, Color offers an additional Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Expert Medical Opinion program. The P2P program reaches cases proactively through claims and prior authorization data. Color identifies cases based on clinical and cost signals, including rare or complex diagnoses, disease stage, relapsed/refractory cases, 2nd or 3rd line therapies, off-pathway or high-cost regimens, gaps in diagnostic workup, and provider quality. This service is an oncologist-to-oncologist collaboration, initiated by Color, designed to improve treatment quality and reduce avoidable costs.

Color works closely with the patient's local provider and the patient throughout their treatment journey as a key member of the treating team. In addition to discussing recommendations with the local provider and ensuring any treatment changes are implemented effectively, Color engages directly with the patient for supportive care and clinical guidance to help improve follow-through and overall care coordination.

Expansion of Color's Oncology Expert Network

Color's expert network reviews clinical protocols to ensure concordance with the most recent guidelines and to clarify areas for which data is mixed or limited; provides expert clinical review and input on individual patient cases; and identifies and helps respond to emerging trends important for patient care.

Select members of Color's expert oncology network include:

Breast cancer — Allison Kurian, MD, MSc, Medical Oncology, Stanford Cancer Institute

— Allison Kurian, MD, MSc, Medical Oncology, Stanford Cancer Institute Hematologic malignancies — Victoria Brown, MD, Medical Oncology, University of Florida

— Victoria Brown, MD, Medical Oncology, University of Florida Palliative medicine and pain management — Sandra Stevens, MD, Palliative Care Physician, Maine Health; Theodore Wissink, MD, Integrative Medicine and Pain Management Physician, Maine Health

— Sandra Stevens, MD, Palliative Care Physician, Maine Health; Theodore Wissink, MD, Integrative Medicine and Pain Management Physician, Maine Health Prostate and bladder cancer — Laura Crocitto, MD, MPH, Urology Surgeon, Sutter (previously UC San Francisco); Martha Dyer, MD, Urology Surgeon, Mass General Hospital

— Laura Crocitto, MD, MPH, Urology Surgeon, Sutter (previously UC San Francisco); Martha Dyer, MD, Urology Surgeon, Mass General Hospital Cancer Survivorship — Lidia Schapira, MD, Medical Oncology, Stanford Cancer Institute

— Lidia Schapira, MD, Medical Oncology, Stanford Cancer Institute Melanoma — Kavita Sarin, MD, Dermatologic Surgeon, Stanford Cancer Institute

— Kavita Sarin, MD, Dermatologic Surgeon, Stanford Cancer Institute Anesthesia — Luis Verduzco, MD, Surgical Anesthesia, University of Colorado

— Luis Verduzco, MD, Surgical Anesthesia, University of Colorado Colon, liver and pancreatic cancers — Alan P. Venook, MD, Medical Oncology, UC San Francisco; Jennifer Tseng, MD, Surgical Oncology, Emerita of Boston University

— Alan P. Venook, MD, Medical Oncology, UC San Francisco; Jennifer Tseng, MD, Surgical Oncology, Emerita of Boston University Cardio-oncology — Anne Blaes, MD, Medical Oncologist, University of Minnesota

— Anne Blaes, MD, Medical Oncologist, University of Minnesota Ovarian and cervical cancer — Elizabeth Etkin-Kramer, MD, Gynecologic Surgeon, Mt Sinai (Florida) and University of Miami; Shannon MacLaughlan David, MD, Gynecologic Surgeon, David Madorra (previously University of Illinois)

— Elizabeth Etkin-Kramer, MD, Gynecologic Surgeon, Mt Sinai (Florida) and University of Miami; Shannon MacLaughlan David, MD, Gynecologic Surgeon, David Madorra (previously University of Illinois) Cancer genetics — Mary-Claire King, PhD, Cancer Geneticist, Breast Cancer, University of Washington; Alan Ashworth, PhD, Cancer Geneticist and Molecular Oncologist, UC San Francisco

— Mary-Claire King, PhD, Cancer Geneticist, Breast Cancer, University of Washington; Alan Ashworth, PhD, Cancer Geneticist and Molecular Oncologist, UC San Francisco Early clinical trials — Pamela Munster, MD, Medical Oncology, UC San Francisco

— Pamela Munster, MD, Medical Oncology, UC San Francisco Head and neck cancers — Karthik Rajasekaran, MD, Otolaryngology/ENT Surgeon, University of Pennsylvania

— Karthik Rajasekaran, MD, Otolaryngology/ENT Surgeon, University of Pennsylvania Unique occupational medicine expertise — Jill Kruse, DO, Flight Medicine Physician, Flight Time Medical / Brookings Health System

Other specialties of Color's expert network include oncology physical medicine and rehabilitation; pain medicine; integrative medicine; health equity expertise; correctional and prison oncology; and oncofertility.

By expanding this network, Color has created a comprehensive group of specialists and subspecialists to support all manner of case reviews for Color patients.

About Color Health

Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic, powered by Color Medical's 50-state, oncologist-led medical group, has transformed cancer care for employers, health plans, unions and the public sector. Combining technology and AI with its in-house medical group, Color's ASCO-certified virtual clinic improves outcomes by broadening access to the best possible cancer care and lowers costs by avoiding late-stage diagnoses. Color identifies high-risk members, detects cancer earlier through guidelines–based screening, provides direct clinical care for patients in active treatment, and fully supports the unique needs of cancer survivors. Connect with Color on LinkedIn, X, and Color.com.

Color Health

Andy Kill

[email protected]

SOURCE Color Health