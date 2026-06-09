Color Health Partners with Priority Health to Expand Access to Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic

Color Health's screening, in-treatment and survivorship care will be available to Priority Health self-insured employer groups through Color's 50-state, oncologist-led virtual care practice

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Health, the leading nationwide virtual cancer clinic for full spectrum cancer care, and Priority Health, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, announced a partnership to provide Priority Health's self-insured employer groups with access to Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic, beginning January 1, 2027.

Color's virtual clinic reaches patients no matter their location, and helps change outcomes across every stage of the cancer journey. Color's evidence-based model reduces costly late-stage diagnoses through individualized screening programs; provides direct care during treatment with a fully integrated clinical team; and supports survivors once treatment ends. Powered by Color Medical's 50-state medical group, Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic is the world's only ASCO-certified virtual oncology practice, meeting rigorous standards in quality, safety and overall patient care.

"Cancer continues to be a top spend among health plans and employers, with younger diagnoses on the rise, more people living with cancer than ever before, and complex treatments that come at large costs," said Caroline Savello, President, Color Health. "Priority Health has been a leader in recognizing that there needs to be a new model to drive down costs and improve outcomes - one with direct clinical care, earlier interventions, and greater access at the core. We are glad to work with Priority Health to help every one of their members access the best possible care, and lead the healthiest lives they can."

Priority Health is committed to improving health, inspiring hope and making care more accessible and affordable for its members.

"At Priority Health, we are committed to finding innovative ways to support our members, especially during challenging times such as a cancer diagnosis," said Chase Osbourne, senior vice president of employer solutions & innovation at Priority Health. "Our partnership with Color will enable us to offer our members comprehensive, oncologist-led virtual cancer care, ensuring they receive compassionate guidance throughout their journey—from diagnosis through treatment and into survivorship."

Health plans and employers continue to see double-digit increases in cancer costs, with incidence rates climbing among working-age populations. Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic is driving measurable cost reductions and better outcomes by reinventing the care model, connecting every member to a multidisciplinary team of oncology specialists, genetic counselors and care advocates who deliver coordinated, high-quality cancer care through a single experience.

This model has demonstrated real results in the categories that matter: increasing screening adherence by 77%, closing 75% of cancer patient care gaps, reducing the time it takes to get from diagnosis to treatment by 66% and delivering 2.8:1 return on investment in year one of deployment.

This partnership with Priority Health reflects Color's continued expansion with health plans and employers to bring high-quality, accessible cancer care to more people across the U.S.

About Color Health

Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic, powered by Color Medical's 50-state, oncologist-led medical group, has transformed cancer care for employers, health plans, unions and the public sector. Combining technology and AI with a fully integrated medical group, Color's ASCO-certified virtual clinic broadens access to best-in-class care, and lowers costs by avoiding late-stage diagnoses. Color identifies high-risk members, detects cancer earlier through guidelines–based screening, improves outcomes for patients in active treatment, and fully supports the unique needs of cancer survivors. Connect with Color on LinkedIn, X, and Color.com.

About Priority Health

Our members are at the heart of everything we do. With 40 years in business, Priority Health is the second-largest health plan in Michigan and the third-largest provider-sponsored health plan in the nation, offering an extensive portfolio of health benefits options for employer groups and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid plans. Serving 1.4 million members in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin, Priority Health offers a broad network of primary care physicians. Priority Health continues to be recognized as a leader for quality, customer service, transparency and product innovation. Learn more about affordable, quality health coverage options from Priority Health.

Media Contact:

Color Health

Andy Kill

[email protected]

SOURCE Color Health