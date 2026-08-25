Colorado Mountain Estate with Luxe, $2 Million Barn to Sell at Luxury Auction® Sept 10

...previously listed for $12.5 million, will be sold to the highest bidder in a live auction without reserve. Post this

The luxurious mountain home is located in the Windom Ranch community, a private, 212-acre enclave comprised of large estates sited on spacious parcels of 12 to 35 acres. The development is within a short drive (6 mins) of world-class skiing at the Purgatory Resort and a round of golf at The Glacier Club (12 mins), and is just 25 mins from the heart of downtown Durango. Windom Ranch is bordered on the east by the San Juan National Forest and its 3,000,000 acres of beautifully preserved lands.

"Windom Ranch is a great example of the proper intersection of luxury living and careful, environmentally thoughtful development planning," stated Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. "Its large estates and sizable lots – which enjoy both lake and mountain views – create a community that feels worlds away from the hustle and bustle of city and urban living, while still being close to many of Durango's premier amenities."

The residential property includes a tri-level estate measuring 10,700 sf, with 4 beds and 4.5 baths, plus an attached guesthouse adding another 2,200 sf, 3 bed and 3 full baths – creating a 12,900-sf retreat with 7 total beds and 7.5 baths. Built in 2009, the estate features a "rustic luxury" design with finishes that include 28-36-ft cathedral ceilings with tongue-and-groove cedar and Douglas fir cross beams, solid fir baseboard molding, oil bronze fixtures, and flooring done in hand-scraped hickory, travertine and slate.

Notable residence features include a two-story, grand salon with central fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, suite-style primary bedroom, fitness room, wet bar and a home theater with movie chairs offering synced motion/vibration functions. There is also an attached, three-vehicle garage with an additional, oversized bay for RVs and large recreational vehicles.

An upscale barn complex was recently completed on the property in 2026. Built to residential living standards, the barn features nearly 6,000 sf of interior area, and currently houses the owners' vintage automobile collection. The lower level includes a lounge area and custom bar with double-keg dispenser, icemaker, dishwasher, beverage fridge and freezer, while an upper-level loft area is ideal as an office space, additional entertainment lounge, art gallery or yoga studio. The property owners stated that developing the impressive structure – which required explosive blasting for site preparation – came at a cost of nearly $2 million.

The estate also includes Lutron® and Savant® SmartHome systems to control security cameras, lighting and audio throughout. For the colder months, there is also radiant, in-floor heating in the main residence and a snow-melt system for the home's entry, rear patio and garage areas.

Previews of the property are now available through September 9, 2026, the day prior to the luxury auction® sale. Appointments may be scheduled by contacting Platinum's project manager, Walter Cerini, at 800.871.9269. Luxury auction® documents, photos and videography of the property are also hosted online at DurangoLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of luxury properties throughout the U.S. and select international markets and has offered properties in 35 states and 15 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.83 billion in luxury auction® sales and has advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $4.95 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC