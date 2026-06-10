Florida Oceanfront Estate Lot in Ponte Vedra Beach Selling at Luxury Auction® June 19

Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president, said the property's primary appeal is that it's one of only a few, remaining buildable lots located directly on the sand on Ponte Vedra Boulevard, the premier address in the posh seaside city on Florida's northeast coast. "The 'secret' of Ponte Vedra Beach has certainly gotten out: so many of these oceanfront parcels have been sold and redeveloped during the past 3-4 years that there are precious few options remaining for those buyers seeking to build a brand new, oceanfront home," he stated.

Lesnock added that numerous, completed homes on the street have fetched prices well in excess of $10 million, with several selling above $15 million. "The majority of the top-tier, oceanfront properties are purchased by end-users, not investors. This limits available inventory because these homeowners want the Ponte Vedra Beach lifestyle - they really aren't looking for a 'flip' or profit."

The rectangular parcel, located at 1331 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, offers 150 ft of linear ocean frontage and nearly 500 ft of depth. Its east-west orientation allows for sunrise views over the Atlantic Ocean and sublime vistas of the sunsets over Guana River.

The build site is elevated at 17 - 27 ft above sea level, with building regulations allowing for a residence to rise up to another 35 ft in height. The lot is zoned for the development of one, single-family home that can occupy up to 40% of the parcel area.

The property is also within a 15-minute drive of the prestigious Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, an oceanfront country club and AAA Five Diamond resort prized by both locals and visitors for its location, service, and amenities. The PGA Tour headquarters and the famous TPC Sawgrass golf course – home of The Player's Championship – is just 20 minutes away, while the heart of downtown Jacksonville is less than 21 miles to the west.

Previews of the property are available by daily appointment through June 18, and may be scheduled by contacting Platinum's project manager, Renée Alossi, at 800.674.2997. Luxury auction® documents, property photos and videography are also hosted online at OceanfrontLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of luxury properties throughout the U.S. and select international markets and has offered properties in 34 states and 15 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.78 billion in luxury auction® sales and has advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $4.9 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC