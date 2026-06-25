Delivered 27% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in Scope 1, 2 (market based) and 3 compared to 2019 base year

Achieved 100% renewable electricity in Scope 2 and 90% renewable share of total energy consumption (Scopes 1, 2 and 3).

Advanced Global Reference Design (GRD), embedding lower-carbon materials, energy-efficient systems, and near-zero wastewater cooling into new architectural developments.

LONDON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a global provider of AI-ready, hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, today announced the publication of its fourth annual Sustainability Report.

The report outlines the company's sustainability performance over 2025 and includes data across its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) material topics, identified and prioritised through a Double Materiality Assessment conducted in 2024.

Colt DCS Reports 27% Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions

It reveals that Colt DCS has delivered a 27% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in Scope 1, 2 (market-based) and 3 compared to the 2019 base year.

Last year, the data centre provider also sourced 100% renewable electricity in Scope 2, through renewable energy certificates, and a 90% renewable share of total energy consumption (Scopes 1, 2 and 3).

This reduction reflects the company's continued commitment to decarbonising the design, development, and operation of its data centres.

Building on this approach, Colt DCS advanced its Global Reference Design (GRD) in 2025, further developing a repeatable, standardised blueprint that is flexible enough to adapt to local requirements while maintaining consistency in its core principles across future developments. The GRD embeds energy-efficient systems, lower embodied carbon materials and near-zero wastewater cooling technologies into all new data centre architecture, while targeting an annualised PUE below 1.2 and waste diversion rates of 75% in construction and demolition and 90% in operations.

Addressing water use, the GRD incorporates chilled water systems using low-GWP refrigerants with near-zero water consumption, alongside rainwater harvesting for non-potable indoor use. Closed-loop liquid cooling systems circulate coolant in a sealed loop, transferring heat without relying on evaporation.

Further key features from the 2025 Sustainability Report include:

Achieved the Great Place To Work certification, with 92% of employees recommending Colt DCS as a top employer (up from 87% in 2024).

Won The Best Talent Developer of the Year at the Data Centre World Awards.

Attained TRUE Zero Waste certification across 3 sites, including London North, Tokyo Inzai 1-3 and Osaka Keihanna.

Reached a global PUE of 1.41.

Secured ISO 27001 Information Security Management System certification globally, and ISO 14001 Environmental Management System certification across the UK and Europe.

Anthea van Scherpenzeel, Head of Environmental Sustainability at Colt DCS, stated:

"We are proud of the progress made in reducing absolute emissions in 2025 as we continue advancing towards our 2045 net zero target. Whole life carbon assessments are helping customers and partners identify key sources of value-chain emissions and understand the impact of design and procurement decisions. Through close collaboration with suppliers and industry partners, we are confident we can continue delivering projects at speed and scale while making steady progress towards our SBTi targets."

Dina Nassar, Sustainability Analyst at Colt DCS, added: "As the growth of AI introduces new efficiency challenges for data centre operators across the globe, we continue to advance how we design, build and operate our data centres. Our revised GRD underpins the efficiency gains made in 2025, by ensuring lower embodied carbon materials and advanced cooling technologies are baked in at the design stage."

About Colt DCS

We design, build and operate data centres for global hyperscalers and large enterprises.

Our global portfolio includes 15 operational data centres, with an additional 12 sites under development across 9 cities in the UK, Europe, and the APAC region.

We enable our customers to effectively plan for the growth of their business while also providing them with peace of mind. We provide secure, resilient, well-connected infrastructure with planned future capacity growth potential. We have over 25 years of experience in the data centre industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer-centric data centre operator in the market.

We put the environment at the heart of everything we do by recognising this as a fundamental responsibility towards our planet. That's why we're taking ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability planning, Colt DCS has set comprehensive near-and long-term Science Based Targets to cut our emissions in line with the SBTi's latest Net Zero Standard.

https://www.coltdatacentres.net

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SOURCE Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)