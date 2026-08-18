Columbia Bank Continues Utah Expansion with New Draper Commercial Office and Retail Branch

TACOMA, Wash.,, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank (Columbia), a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB), today announced the opening of a new commercial office and retail branch in Draper, Utah. Situated 20 miles outside of Salt Lake City, the Draper location is the first of three new Columbia branches set to open in the Salt Lake City Metropolitan Area in 2026.

Columbia has steadily expanded its Utah presence since entering the market in 2022 with a commercial banking team led by Utah Market Director Jeff Thomas. In addition to its commercial and industrial (C&I) banking teams, Columbia also recently expanded its market capabilities with the addition of a Salt Lake City-based commercial real estate group led by Steve Strong and David Griffin.

"Utah is one of the most dynamic commercial markets in the West, and the Salt Lake City area represents an important connection point between our growing teams in the Mountain West and our broader footprint," said Clint Stein, CEO of Columbia Bank. "With multiple new locations opening in the coming months, Columbia is deepening our investment in the market and strengthening our ability to deliver the expertise and resources local businesses need to succeed."

Continued Utah Expansion

Columbia Bank's Draper branch opening will be followed by two additional locations in Pleasant Grove and the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City. Together, the three branches will provide enhanced access to Columbia's full range of commercial and retail capabilities, including consumer banking, C&I lending, commercial real estate lending, healthcare banking, home builder finance, treasury management, wealth management and commercial card services.

"Columbia Bank is a great fit for Utah business owners who deeply value accessibility and responsiveness and want to work with a banking partner that understands their business and can grow alongside them," said Thomas. "We are eager to bring our local expertise and relationship-based service model to more Utah businesses and communities as we continue building on our momentum since entering the market."

South Jordan Branch Moved to Expanded Draper Location

Located in Draper's Minuteman Office Plaza, the new branch sits along Utah's Silicon Slopes tech corridor, which is one of the region's most active business and innovation hubs. The location combines commercial and retail banking services in a 14,000 square foot facility.

Located at 13947 Minuteman Drive, Suite 175, the branch in Draper is now open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Matt Quinney serves as Retail Branch Manager. Quinney previously led Columbia's South Jordan branch, which was transitioned to the enhanced Draper location last month. The local team and bank leaders welcomed community members to a grand opening celebration on July 27.

"Columbia's retail and business banking teams in Draper bring deep local knowledge and a longstanding commitment to serving Utah families, businesses and nonprofit organizations," said Dave Hansen, Head of Retail Banking at Columbia. "This new location gives us greater capacity to serve a growing community while continuing to deliver the personal relationships and responsive service that customers value."

Learn more about Columbia Bank's growing Utah presence at https://www.columbiabank.com/locations/utah.

About Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank is an award-winning preeminent regional bank with offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking, Small Business Administration lending, institutional and corporate banking, and equipment leasing. Columbia Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management. Columbia Bank is the principal subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB). Learn more at columbiabank.com and columbiabankingsystem.com.

SOURCE Columbia Bank