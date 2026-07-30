Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Orders and Sales in Q1 FY27; Increases FY27 Guidance

Kito Crosby integration remains on track, with continued progress on synergy capture

Net sales growth of 125% Y/Y driven by the Kito Crosby Acquisition with solid growth at both Legacy CMCO 1 and Kito Crosby

Book-to-bill of 1.1x with strong order growth positions CMCO well for H2 FY27

Increased cash flow Y/Y reflects benefits of the Kito Crosby Acquisition, synergy achievement and improved margin

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) ("Columbus McKinnon" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2027 first quarter, which ended June 30, 2026.

Columbus McKinnon delivered net sales growth of 125% and order growth of 120% year-over-year, both driven by the acquisition of Kito Crosby Limited ("Kito Crosby"), which closed on February 3, 2026 (the "Kito Crosby Acquisition"), with strong performance across the Legacy CMCO1 and Kito Crosby platforms.

"Our team delivered solid results in our first full quarter as a combined company, while also continuing to progress the integration and realize synergies," said David J. Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am pleased with the strong start to the year, including substantial orders growth supported by robust U.S. short-cycle demand, increasing our confidence in the year ahead."

First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Highlights (compared with prior-year period, except where otherwise noted)

Net sales of $531.5 million increased 125%

Orders of $568.1 million increased 120%; Book to Bill of 1.1x

Net loss attributable to the Company of $88.7 million, or $2.05 per diluted share included

$70.3 million of acquisition and integration related expenses

Adjusted Net Income 2 of $30.5 million increased 114% and Adjusted EPS 2,3 of $0.61 increased 22%

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $111.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 of 21.0%, up 720 basis points

Cash flow provided by operations of $25.6 million and Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs2 of $32.4 million

"Disciplined execution in the first quarter led to significant margin expansion, which included the accretive impact of the Kito Crosby Acquisition, synergy realization and benefits to material costs that were specific to the quarter," continued Wilson. "I remain confident in our ability to create shareholder value as we drive organic growth, improve margins, deliver free cash flow, and de-lever the balance sheet."

First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Sales

($ in millions) Q1 FY27

Q1 FY26

Change

% Change Net sales $ 531.5

$ 235.9

$ 295.5

125.3 % U.S. sales $ 292.7

$ 135.3

$ 157.4

116.3 % % of total 55 %

57 %







Non-U.S. sales $ 238.8

$ 100.6

$ 138.2

137.4 % % of total 45 %

43 %









For the quarter, net sales increased $295.5 million, or 125.3% driven by the Kito Crosby Acquisition partially offset by the Divestiture4. Legacy CMCO Net Sales Growth1,2 of 12.7% benefited from both positive pricing and volume with growth across all regions.

First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Operating Results

($ in millions, except per share figures) Q1 FY27

Q1 FY26

Change

% Change Gross profit $ 146.3

$ 77.2

$ 69.0

89.4 % Gross margin 27.5 %

32.7 %

(520) bps



Adjusted Gross Profit2 $ 202.5

$ 80.9

$ 121.6

150.3 % Adjusted Gross Margin2 38.1 %

34.3 %

380 bps



Net income (loss) $ (88.4)

$ (1.9)

$ (86.5)

NM Net income (loss) margin (16.6) %

(0.8) %

NM



Adjusted Net Income2 $ 30.5

$ 14.3

$ 16.3

114.0 % GAAP EPS $ (2.05)

$ (0.07)

$ (1.98)

NM Adjusted EPS2,3 $ 0.61

$ 0.50

$ 0.11

22.0 % Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 111.5

$ 32.6

$ 78.9

241.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin2 21.0 %

13.8 %

720 bps





Capital, Liquidity and Cash Flow

The Company ended the first quarter with a Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio2 of 4.9x and total liquidity of $567.1 million consisting of $98.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, $468.7 million of availability on the Company's revolving credit facility and no availability on the Company's AR securitization facility.

The Company generated $25.6 million in cash provided by operating activities in the quarter, with capital expenditures of $5.7 million resulting in Free Cash Flow2 of $20.0 million. Excluding cash payments related to the integration of the Kito Crosby Acquisition of $12.5 million, Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs2 was $32.4 million.

The Company remains committed to allocating capital to pay down debt to de-lever its balance sheet in the near term while continuing its track record of consistent dividend payment.

Fiscal Year 2027 Guidance

Based on year-to-date performance and its outlook, the Company is increasing its outlook for fiscal 2027, ending March 31, 2027 as follows:

Metric Updated FY27 Outlook Prior FY27 Outlook Net sales $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion Adjusted EBITDA5 $405 million to $420 million $390 million to $410 million Adjusted EPS5 $1.90 to $2.10 $1.70 to $1.90

Fiscal 2027 guidance assumes approximately:

$185 million to $190 million of interest expense,

$135 million to $140 million of amortization expense,

$75 million to $80 million of depreciation expense,

Normalized effective tax rate of 25% as used in the calculation of Adjusted EPS, and

52 million Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding5 as a result of the Company's expectation that the dividends payable on the Preferred Shares6 will be accrued, accumulated and compounded, rather than being paid in cash during fiscal 2027.

"Our revised full year outlook reflects the strong orders and financial performance from our first quarter and increased confidence in the year. The revised outlook is based on our latest assumptions for sales phasing based on our current backlog as well as updated foreign exchange rates," said John Linker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Our guidance also reflects additional confidence in cost synergy realization and progress towards achieving our leverage reduction targets."

Teleconference and Webcast

Columbus McKinnon will host a conference call today at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and strategy. The conference call, earnings release and earnings presentation will be accessible through live webcast on the Company's investor relations website at investors.cmco.com . A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Company's investor relations website through August 13, 2026.

______________________ 1 "Legacy CMCO" is defined as reported Columbus McKinnon adjusting for the removal of the Divestiture and the Kito Crosby Acquisition in all comparable periods. 2 Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EPS, Legacy CMCO Net Sales Growth, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs and Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See accompanying discussion and reconciliation tables provided in this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measures. 3 Adjusted EPS excludes, among other adjustments, amortization of intangible assets. The Company believes this better represents its inherent earnings power and cash generation capability. 4 As part of the Kito Crosby Acquisition, the Company was required to divest its U.S. power chain hoist (other than with respect to Little Mule products) and chain manufacturing operations, which closed on March 4, 2026 (the "Divestiture"). 5 The Company has not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding guidance for fiscal 2027 to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide guidance for the comparable GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking guidance regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6 800,000 Series A Cumulative Convertible Participating Preferred Shares of the Company, par value $1.00 per share (the "Preferred Shares").

About Columbus McKinnon

CMCO is a global leader in intelligent motion solutions designed to advance performance and productivity, helping customers move the world forward with confidence. Guided by its mission to deliver innovative solutions with unmatched safety, quality and reliability, CMCO enables efficient lifting, positioning, securing and movement of materials across a wide range of end markets. Its portfolio spans five key platforms: lifting hardware consumables, hoists and cranes, precision conveyance, automation and linear motion. Driven by a vision for a safer, more productive tomorrow, CMCO partners with customers to solve some of their most complex intralogistics challenges and keep industry in motion. Comprehensive information is available at www.cmco.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "illustrative," "intend," "likely," "may," "opportunity," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "shall," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects, including the Company's full year fiscal 2027 guidance, consisting of net sales, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS for fiscal 2027, as well as the associated assumed inputs for fiscal 2027 regarding interest expense, amortization expense, depreciation expense, effective tax rate and Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding; (ii) our operational and financial targets and capital distribution policy, including our expectation that the dividends payable on the Preferred Shares will be accrued, accumulated and compounded, rather than being paid in cash, during fiscal 2027; (iii) general economic trends and trends in our industry and markets; (iv) our ability to successfully integrate the Kito Crosby Acquisition and achieve targeted net cost synergies and leverage reduction targets; (v) our ability to expand margins in future periods; and (vi) the competitive environment in which we operate, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Columbus McKinnon undertakes no duty to update publicly any such forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

Contacts:

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share and percentage data)





Three Months Ended June 30,







2026

2025

Change Net sales

$ 531,461

$ 235,920

125.3 % Cost of products sold

385,192

158,698

142.7 % Gross profit

146,269

77,222

89.4 % Gross profit margin

27.5 %

32.7 %



Selling expenses

54,689

28,531

91.7 % % of net sales

10.3 %

12.1 %



General and administrative expenses

65,362

30,743

112.6 % % of net sales

12.3 %

13.0 %



Research and development expenses

8,541

4,821

77.2 % % of net sales

1.6 %

2.0 %



Net loss (gain) on sales of businesses

566

—

NM Amortization of other intangibles

34,808

7,635

355.9 % Income from operations

(17,697)

5,492

(422.2) % Operating margin

(3.3) %

2.3 %



Interest and debt expense

47,610

8,698

447.4 % Investment (income) loss

(1,692)

(1,049)

61.3 % Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss

4,023

(342)

NM Other (income) expense, net

(249)

(177)

40.7 % Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

(67,389)

(1,638)

NM Income tax expense (benefit)

21,044

260

NM Net income (loss)

(88,433)

(1,898)

NM Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

296

—

NM Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

$ (88,729)

$ (1,898)

NM













Weighted average basic shares outstanding

28,793

28,658

0.5 % Basic income (loss) per share

$ (2.05)

$ (0.07)

NM













Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

28,793

28,658

0.5 % Diluted income (loss) per share

$ (2.05)

$ (0.07)

NM















COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





Period Ended



June 30,

2026

March 31,

2026



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 98,410

$ 96,562 Trade accounts receivable

373,194

380,198 Inventories

558,312

609,030 Prepaid expenses and other

92,597

95,071 Total current assets

1,122,513

1,180,861









Property, plant, and equipment, net

391,510

408,508 Goodwill

1,420,552

1,408,640 Other intangibles, net

1,565,527

1,609,662 Marketable securities

10,276

10,223 Deferred taxes on income

2,631

2,064 Other assets

161,252

164,745 Total assets

$ 4,674,261

$ 4,784,703









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 159,894

$ 168,907 Accrued liabilities

247,964

249,009 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

154,047

166,418 Total current liabilities

561,905

584,334









Term loan, Senior Secured Notes, AR securitization facility and finance lease obligations

2,222,736

2,226,589 Other non-current liabilities

522,971

525,151 Total liabilities

$ 3,307,612

$ 3,336,074









Shareholders' equity:







Preferred Stock

804,000

789,845 Common stock

288

287 Treasury stock

(11,000)

(11,000) Additional paid-in capital

542,663

540,536 Retained earnings

33,219

135,807 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,127)

(6,748) Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

1,367,043

1,448,727









Noncontrolling interest

(394)

(98) Total shareholders' equity

$ 1,366,649

$ 1,448,629 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,674,261

$ 4,784,703

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - UNAUDITED (In thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025 Operating activities:







Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

$ (88,729)

$ (1,898) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization

53,201

12,266 Deferred income taxes and related valuation allowance

2,026

(4,669) Net loss (gain) on sale of investments and other

(989)

(835) Stock-based compensation

2,696

1,842 Amortization of deferred financing costs

2,501

622 Loss (gain) on hedging instruments

288

465 Non-cash lease expense

4,056

2,412 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable

5,508

(8,726) Inventories

47,666

(9,661) Prepaid expenses and other

(2,583)

(3,015) Other assets

4,653

758 Trade accounts payable

(7,954)

(8,203) Accrued liabilities

6,174

2,902 Non current liabilities

(2,890)

(2,413) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

25,624

(18,153)









Investing activities:







Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

973

1,284 Purchases of marketable securities

(657)

(1,299) Capital expenditures

(5,668)

(3,202) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(5,352)

(3,217)









Financing activities:







Borrowing / (Repayment) of debt

(18,368)

2,225 Cash inflows from hedging activities

5,721

5,832 Cash outflows from hedging activities

(5,995)

(6,275) Payment of dividends

(2,016)

(2,003) Other

(567)

(756) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(21,225)

(977)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2,796

(2,614)









Net change in cash and cash equivalents

1,843

(24,961) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

$ 97,023

$ 53,933 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 98,866

$ 28,972

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q1 FY 2027 Net Sales Bridge





Quarter ($ in millions)

$ Change

% Change Q1 Fiscal 2026 net sales

$ 235.9



Divestiture

(34.8)



Q1 Fiscal 2026 net sales adjusted for the Divestiture

201.1



Kito Crosby Acquisition

304.8

151.6 % Pricing

7.1

3.5 % Volume

16.1

8.0 % Foreign currency translation

2.4

1.2 % Net sales growth adjusted for the Divestiture

$ 330.4

164.3 % Q1 Fiscal 2027 net sales

$ 531.5





NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit ($ in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025 Gross profit

$ 146,269

$ 77,222 Add back (deduct):







Business realignment costs

—

1,385 Acquisition inventory step-up expense

55,198

— Acquisition integration costs

1,078

— Factory and warehouse consolidation costs

—

425 Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs

—

1,901 Adjusted Gross Profit

$ 202,545

$ 80,933









Net sales

$ 531,461

$ 235,920









Gross margin

27.5 %

32.7 % Adjusted Gross Margin

38.1 %

34.3 %

Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as gross profit as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by net sales. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's gross profit and gross margin to the historical periods' gross profit and gross margin, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's gross profit and gross margin to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share ($ in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

$ (88,729)

$ (1,898) Add back (deduct):







Amortization of other intangibles

34,808

7,635 Transaction-related costs

(232)

8,103 Acquisition inventory step-up expense

55,198

— Acquisition integration costs

15,312

— Business realignment costs

2,716

2,525 Net loss (gain) on sales of businesses

566

— Factory and warehouse consolidation costs

—

482 Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs

—

1,901 Normalize tax rate1

10,873

(4,492) Adjusted Net Income

$ 30,512

$ 14,256









GAAP average diluted shares outstanding

28,793

28,658 Add back:







Effect of dilutive preferred shares

21,470

— Effect of dilutive share-based awards

169

120 Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding

$ 50,432

$ 28,778









GAAP EPS

$ (2.05)

$ (0.07)









Adjusted EPS

$ 0.61

$ 0.50





1 Applies a normalized tax rate of 25% to GAAP pre-tax income and non-GAAP adjustments above, which are each pre-tax.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) attributable to the Company and GAAP EPS as reported, adjusted for certain items, including amortization of intangibles, and also adjusted for a normalized tax rate. Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding is defined as average diluted shares outstanding adjusted for the effect of dilutive preferred shares and the effect of dilutive share-based awards. Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income per Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding. Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding and Adjusted EPS are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding and Adjusted EPS, are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of current periods' net income (loss) attributable to the Company, average diluted shares outstanding and GAAP EPS to the historical periods' net income (loss) attributable to the Company, average diluted shares outstanding and GAAP EPS, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's net income (loss) attributable to the Company and GAAP EPS to that of other companies. The Company believes that presenting Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding and Adjusted EPS provides a better understanding of its earnings power inclusive of adjusting for the non-cash amortization of intangible assets, reflecting the Company's strategy to grow through acquisitions as well as organically.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA1 ($ in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

$ (88,729)

$ (1,898) Add back (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

21,044

260 Interest and debt expense

47,610

8,698 Investment (income) loss

(1,692)

(1,049) Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss

4,023

(342) Other (income) expense, net

(249)

(177) Stock-based compensation

2,696

1,842 Depreciation and amortization expense

53,201

12,266 Transaction-related costs

(232)

8,103 Acquisition integration costs

15,312

— Acquisition inventory step-up expense

55,198

— Business realignment costs

2,716

2,525 Net loss (gain) on sales of businesses

566

— Factory and warehouse consolidation costs

—

482 Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs

—

1,901 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 111,464

$ 32,611









Net sales

$ 531,461

$ 235,920









Net income (loss) attributable to the Company margin

(16.7) %

(0.8) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

21.0 %

13.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to the Company before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments, including stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities to Free Cash Flow and

Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs ($ in thousands, except growth percentages)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

$ 25,624

$ (18,153) Capital expenditures

(5,668)

(3,202) Free Cash Flow

$ 19,956

$ (21,355) Kito Crosby Acquisition-related cash payments

12,467

4,100 Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs

$ 32,423

$ (17,255)

Free Cash Flow is defined as GAAP net cash provided by (used for) operating activities less capital expenditures included in the investing activities section of the consolidated statement of cash flows. Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs is defined as Free Cash Flow less cash payments related to transaction, financing and integration activities for the Kito Crosby Acquisition captured in the operating activities section of the consolidated statement of cash flows. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with measures as defined or used by other companies. Nevertheless, the Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assist in understanding of the comparison of the current period Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Excluding Deal Costs to that of historical periods.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Sales to Legacy CMCO Net Sales and

Net Sales Growth to Legacy CMCO Net Sales Growth ($ in thousands, except growth percentages)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025 Net sales

$ 531,461

$ 235,920 Less Divestiture net sales

—

(34,848) Less Kito Crosby Acquisition net sales

(304,764)

— Legacy CMCO Net Sales

$ 226,697

$ 201,072









Net sales growth

125.3 %



Legacy CMCO Net Sales Growth

12.7 %





Legacy CMCO Net Sales is defined as net sales as reported, adjusted for the impact of the Kito Crosby Acquisition and Divestiture. Legacy CMCO Net Sales Growth is defined as the change in Legacy CMCO Net Sales between the current period and the prior year period divided by prior year period Legacy CMCO Net Sales. Legacy CMCO Net Sales and Legacy CMCO Net Sales Growth are not determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with non-GAAP net sales calculations used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Legacy CMCO Net Sales and Legacy CMCO Net Sales Growth, are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's and fiscal year's net sales and net sales growth to the historical periods' net sales.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio ($ in thousands)



Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026 Net income (loss) $ (315,972)

$ (229,437) Add back (deduct):





Annualize EBITDA for the Kito Crosby Acquisition, Divestiture and synergies1 197,083

264,352 Income tax (benefit) expense 43,714

22,930 Interest and debt expense 100,057

61,145 Cost of debt refinancing 24,185

24,185 Depreciation and amortization expense 117,973

77,038 Stock-based compensation 10,424

9,569 Transaction-related costs 47,268

55,603 Acquisition integration costs 25,345

12,795 Acquisition inventory step-up expense 91,996

36,798 Business realignment costs 7,264

4,310 Factory and warehouse consolidation costs 572

1,054 Headquarter relocation costs 463

463 Loss on impairment of goodwill2 200,000

200,000 Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs 4,579

6,480 Net (gain) loss on sale of business (102,740)

(103,306) Net gain on sale of facilities (917)

(917) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (394)

(98) Unrealized foreign exchange 10,017

(1,934) Credit Agreement Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA $ 460,917

$ 441,030







Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 154,047

$ 166,418 Term loan, Senior Secured Notes, AR securitization facility and finance lease obligations 2,222,736

2,226,589 Total debt $ 2,376,783

$ 2,393,007 Standby letters of credit 18,418

16,067 Cash and cash equivalents (98,410)

(96,562) AR securitization facility obligations3 $ (51,391)

(53,127) Credit Agreement Net Debt $ 2,245,400

$ 2,259,385







Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio 4.9x

5.1x





1 EBITDA is normalized to include a full year of performance from Kito Crosby and Divestiture and assumes all cost synergies are achieved in fiscal 2026. 2 For its annual goodwill impairment test for fiscal 2026, the Company elected to bypass the qualitative assessment and performed a quantitative impairment test for its reporting units, comparing the carrying amount of each reporting unit with its estimated fair value. While each of the individual reporting units initially had fair values in excess of their book value, the sustained reduction in the Company's stock price and market capitalization resulted in the aggregate equity value of the combined company exceeding its market capitalization at its annual measurement date. On this basis, the Company reevaluated the fair value of each of its reporting units and this resulted in a partial impairment of the goodwill for the Precision Conveyance reporting unit in the amount of $200,000,000. 3 The Company's Credit Agreement definition of Net Debt excludes any debt related to its AR securitization facility given that borrowings under the AR securitization facility support the Company's short term working capital needs.

Credit Agreement Net Debt is defined in the Company's Credit Agreement as total debt plus standby letters of credit, net of cash and cash equivalents and AR securitization facility obligations. Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio is defined as Credit Agreement Net Debt divided by the Credit Agreement Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA. Credit Agreement Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA is defined in the Company's Credit Agreement as net income adjusted for interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments. Credit Agreement Net Debt, Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio and Credit Agreement Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, the Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Credit Agreement Net Debt, Credit Agreement Net Leverage Ratio and Credit Agreement Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements.

SOURCE Columbus McKinnon Corporation