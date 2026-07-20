Columbus McKinnon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 per Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on or about August 17, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 7, 2026. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 28.9 million shares of common shares outstanding.

About Columbus McKinnon

CMCO is a global leader in intelligent motion solutions designed to advance performance and productivity, helping customers move the world forward with confidence. Guided by its mission to deliver innovative solutions with unmatched safety, quality and reliability, CMCO enables efficient lifting, positioning, securing and movement of materials across a wide range of end markets. Its portfolio spans five key platforms: lifting hardware consumables, hoists and cranes, precision conveyance, automation and linear motion. Driven by a vision for a safer, more productive tomorrow, CMCO partners with customers to solve some of their most complex intralogistics challenges and keep industry in motion. Comprehensive information is available at www.cmco.com.

Contacts:

Kristine Moser

VP IR and Treasurer

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

704-322-2488

[email protected]

SOURCE Columbus McKinnon Corporation