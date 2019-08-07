"Come Aboard… We're Expecting You" - Princess Cruises Seeks Couples for Largest Vow Renewal at Sea Record Attempt

"I'm honored to be officiating this ceremony and can't think of a better way to celebrate and commemorate a couple's love, than by reaffirming their commitment to one another onboard the 'Love Boat' over Valentine's Day," said Gavin MacLeod, Princess Cruises ambassador.

Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan added, "It wouldn't be a Princess cruise unless there's romance. We invite couples of all ages to join us for this celebration of love on the high seas."

"The Love Boat" aired for 10 seasons from 1977 to 1986, and the show sparked the growth of the cruise industry making cruise vacations attainable for the masses. Since then, Princess has been helping guests find and celebrate love each year.

Additional romantic touches will be offered on the cruise, and more details about this special voyage will be announced soon.

Interested couples are encouraged to book now by contacting their travel advisor, calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com. To learn more about celebrating a special occasion with Princess, visit princess.com/Celebrations.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises

Related Links

http://www.princess.com

