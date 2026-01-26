Makoto Ocean and Crown Grill Debut for the 2026 Japan Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, at 115,875 tons and accommodating 2,670 guests, added two specialty dining venues - Makoto Ocean and Princess' signature, guest‑favorite steakhouse Crown Grill, further elevating the onboard culinary experience. Reservations are now available for all sailings.

Diamond Princess Introduces New Specialty Dining Experiences

Makoto Ocean

Makoto Ocean, which premiered onboard Sun Princess and Star Princess, brings the refined artistry of Chef Makoto Okuwa's Edomae-style sushi to Diamond Princess. Located on Deck 7, the venue showcases a premium menu of signature dishes such as truffle salmon, snow crab temaki and toro tartare, paired with handcrafted cocktails inspired by Japanese flavors, including the Genmai Negroni and Kodai No Hana, which blends yuzu juice with traditional Doburoku sake. The restaurant reflects Princess Cruises' continued commitment to elevated, globally inspired dining at sea.

Crown Grill

Also debuting is the award-winning Crown Grill, a longtime Princess guest favorite set in the former Savoy Dining Room on Deck 5. Featuring premium aged beef, chops and fresh seafood, the steakhouse offers an elegant, welcoming atmosphere and attentive service. Crown Grill has consistently been recognized among the "Best Cruise Ship Steakhouses at Sea."

Both specialty dining venues are priced at $55 per person and are included for guests who book the Princess Premier package.

"With Makoto Ocean and Crown Grill now onboard Diamond Princess, and also recently added onboard sister ship Sapphire Princess, we're proud to enhance the guest experience as Diamond Princess sails across Asia and as we look ahead to our dual-ship Japan season in 2027," said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President Food and Beverage.

Sister Ships Built in Japan

Diamond Princess is a sister ship to Sapphire Princess, with both vessels proudly built in Japan - an important distinction that underscores Princess Cruises' long-standing legacy in the region and deep connection to Asia.

Diamond Princess Sailing in Asia Today

Diamond Princess is currently sailing roundtrip from Singapore, offering a range of immersive itineraries throughout the region, visiting destinations including Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, before returning to Japan.

Historic Japan Season in 2027

In a historic first for the cruise line, Princess Cruises will offer its most expansive Japan season ever in 2027, featuring Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess sailing from the Tokyo region throughout the entire season. Marking a major milestone for the brand's legacy in Asia, the 2027 program includes 78 departures across 50 unique itineraries, with voyages ranging from seven to 28 days, making it Princess' most robust Japan deployment to date. The March–December 2027 Japan season is open for sale now.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com .

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises