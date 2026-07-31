Come See One of Country's Fastest-Rising Artists, Jovi Greene, Make His Canadian Debut at Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern August 4 at 8 PM

Looking for things to do ahead of Toronto Country Fest at The Distillery District? Come see one of country's hottest rising stars in his first-ever Canadian show

TORONTO, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising country star Jovi Greene, 19, makes his first-ever Canadian appearance Tuesday, August 4 at Toronto's iconic Horseshoe Tavern on his Lost In Her Mind Tour. Tickets are $25 at Tixr. Doors at 8:00 PM.

The timing couldn't be better: Toronto Country Fest runs August 6 to 23 at The Distillery District with daily live music, western-inspired food and drink, and free line dancing lessons.

Jovi Greene Live in Toronto, August 4, 2026 at 8 PM | One Night at the Iconic Horseshoe Tavern | The Lost In Her Mind Tour Official poster: Jovi Greene's The Lost In Her Mind Tour hits Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern August 4, 2026. Tickets on sale now.

"Making my Canadian debut at the iconic Horseshoe Tavern is a dream," said Greene. "And to be here during Toronto Country Fest with the whole city coming out in boots is unreal. Come kick off the party with us on August 4 at 8 PM and we'll have y'all singing and dancing!"

Jovi Greene is a 19-year-old country artist whose blend of country, pop, and folk has earned millions of streams and a fast-growing fanbase across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. He's performed across the U.S., opening for country heavyweights like Jake Owen, Riley Green, Cole Swindell, Aaron Watson, Whiskey Myers, and Lauren Alaina. His debut album "Maryland Blues" arrived in late 2025, cementing him as one of country's fastest-rising young voices.

Viral hits "Pink Ponies" and "Two Tone Top" led to millions of streams on Spotify and Apple Music, and recent hits like "Silverado Slow" and "Figured Out" with Luke Rob keep connecting with fans. There's plenty of new music on the way as his tour takes him straight to fans.

See Jovi Greene at the Horseshoe Tavern, Tuesday, August 4: Get tickets

Don't miss this rising country artist on the same iconic stage that hosted Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Loretta Lynn, and where The Rolling Stones surprised fans with a secret show. On August 4 at 8 PM, Jovi Greene takes that same stage, excited to play for Toronto country fans.

After Toronto, his Lost In Her Mind Tour continues down the Eastern Seaboard:

Thursday, August 6 — The Bitter End — New York, NY — Tickets

— The Bitter End — New York, NY — Tickets Wednesday, August 12 — Jammin Java — Vienna, VA (with Josh Lian) — Tickets

— Jammin Java — Vienna, VA (with Josh Lian) — Tickets Monday, August 17 — City Winery Boston — Boston, MA — Tickets

— City Winery Boston — Boston, MA — Tickets Wednesday, August 19 — Smith's Olde Bar — Atlanta, GA — Tickets

About Jovi Greene

Jovi Greene is a Maryland-born country artist reaching fans of all ages on Spotify and Apple Music, and performing live at concerts and festivals. Learn more at www.jovigreenemusic.com.

MEDIA INQUIRIES / BOOKINGS / PARTNERSHIPS:

Emily Greene, [email protected], 301-906-0000

FOLLOW JOVI GREENE:

Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/jovigreene

Apple Music: music.apple.com/us/artist/jovi-greene

Instagram: @jovigreene_music

TikTok: @jovi_greene_music

Website: www.jovigreenemusic.com

SOURCE Jovi Greene Music