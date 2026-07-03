America's 250th Just Got Another Summer Soundtrack -- Rising Country Star Jovi Greene Drops "Red, White, Sky Blue" Just in Time for the 4th of July

Boardwalks, flip-flops, and a Chesapeake state of mind: the Maryland native's new country-Americana single is out today on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms

OCEAN CITY, Md., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America turns 250 this weekend, and rising country star Jovi Greene just handed the party its anthem. The 19-year-old Maryland native today released "Red, White, Sky Blue," a sun-soaked 4th of July country-Americana track built for boat days, beach chairs, and boardwalk nights — available now on Spotify and Apple Music.

A Postcard From the Shoreline

Rising Country Star Jovi Greene Drops "Red, White, Sky Blue" Just in Time for the 4th of July

"Red, White, Sky Blue" is a postcard from the shoreline where Greene's story began. Packed with vivid imagery—the boardwalk, salt air, and wide-open sky—the song captures the exact feeling of an American beach town on the 4th of July. With its Zach Bryan-esque Americana warmth and an instantly catchy hook, it's the kind of track you press play on once and hum for the rest of the weekend.

Boardwalk Roots

For Greene, the song is personal. He grew up spending summers on the Chesapeake Bay and the beaches of Ocean City and Bethany Beach—when he first started releasing music, he played live on the boardwalk for a growing fanbase. That's where his career took off, and "Red, White, Sky Blue" brings it all full circle.

"I'm Maryland through and through. My whole childhood was summers on the Bay and the boardwalk, and that's often at the roots of my music," said Greene. "There was no better day to put this song out. I picture people listening to it out on the water—on the boat, fishing, tubing, hanging out with their friends on the beach. That's my vibe. Happy 250th, America."

He's been sharing the song on Instagram and picking up serious momentum just as fans head to the coast for the holiday weekend.

The Lost in Her Mind Tour

The new release comes on the heels of another big announcement: Greene's newly unveiled Lost in Her Mind Tour, which will take him to cities across the country this summer. Dates, cities, and tickets are available at www.jovigreenemusic.com.

About Jovi Greene

Jovi Greene is a 19-year-old country artist from Maryland whose blend of country, pop, blues, and folk has earned millions of streams and a fast-growing fanbase across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. From viral singles like "Pink Ponies" and "Two Tone Top" to festival and headline stages, Greene has gone from playing the boardwalk to becoming one of country music's fastest-rising young voices.

Listen to "Red, White, Sky Blue": Spotify • Apple Music

MEDIA INQUIRIES / BOOKINGS / PARTNERSHIPS: Emily Greene, [email protected], 301-906-0000

FOLLOW JOVI GREENE: Instagram: @jovigreene_music TikTok: @jovi_greene_music Website: www.jovigreenemusic.com

SOURCE Jovi Greene Music