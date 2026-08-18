ComForCare Debuts "A Wrinkle Tells A Thousand Words" Video Series Celebrating the People Who Spent a Lifetime Caring for All of Us

New marketing support program to help franchisees connect more families with compassionate in-home care.

TROY, Mich., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ComForCare, a leading franchisor of in-home caregiving services, today announced the launch of "A Wrinkle Tells A Thousand Words," a new emotionally driven marketing campaign that honors the lives, sacrifices and love of aging seniors while reminding families that they deserve compassionate in-home care.

Created in partnership with Cronin, a marketing and advertising agency, the four-part campaign is now available throughout the ComForCare franchise network – which also operates as At Your Side Home Care in the Houston market – for local television, connected TV (CTV), streaming and social media advertising. To view the videos on YouTube, click HERE.

Centered around the message that every wrinkle tells the story of a life well-lived, the campaign concludes with a simple but powerful call to action: "She took great care of you. Now take great care of her." Or: "He took great care of you. Now take great care of him."

Each video celebrates the moments, memories and sacrifices that define a lifetime while reinforcing ComForCare's mission of helping older adults remain safe and comfortable in the place they most want to be. Home.

The series showcases men and women representing a broad range of races, cultures and backgrounds, reflecting the growing diversity of the aging population served by ComForCare's network of more than 360 independently-owned and operated locations across North America.

"As demand for caregiving continues to grow, families desperately need help from someone they can trust with the people they love most," said Jennifer LoBianco, chief marketing officer of Best Life Brands, the platform company that includes the ComForCare franchise network. "This campaign reminds us that behind every wrinkle is a lifetime of experiences, sacrifices and unconditional love. By telling those stories in a deeply human way, we're helping families recognize not only the importance of caregiving, but the privilege of giving back to those who first cared for us. That's the heart of ComForCare and the work our franchisees embrace every single day."

The response from ComForCare franchise owners has been overwhelmingly positive for the new campaign and unlike any marketing initiative the brand has previously introduced. The series provides franchisees with professionally produced broadcast-quality videos and social media assets that can be customized for use within their local markets while maintaining a consistent national brand message.

"Our franchisees don't just provide care. They build trusted relationships with families during some of life's most important moments," said Rebecca Bouchard, brand president of ComForCare. "This campaign gives them a powerful way to start those conversations in every local market."

To learn more about ComForCare, visit ComForCare.com. To view and apply to open positions at ComForCare, visit ComForCare Career Days.

About ComForCare Home Care:

ComForCare is a premier franchised provider of in-home caregiving services with more than 360 territories independently-owned and operated in Canada and the U.S., helping older adults live independently in their own homes. ComForCare operates as At Your Side in Houston, Texas. ComForCare is committed to helping people live their best lives possible and offers special programs, including fall risk management, dementia care, Parkinson's support, innovative in-home technology devices, and Joyful Memories music. Founded in 1996, ComForCare was acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Company in 2017 and is now part of Best Life Brands, which has plans for continued expansion of service brands across the continuum of care. ComForCare has earned a ranking of 299 on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.comforcare.com.

SOURCE ComForCare