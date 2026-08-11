COMMANDERAI LAUNCHES OPEN API TO SEAMLESSLY INTEGRATE FROM PROSPECTING TO PICKUP ACROSS WASTE OPERATIONS

New API enables seamless integration of CommanderAI with legacy routing, dispatching, ERP, and billing systems for waste haulers and scrap recyclers.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CommanderAI, the leading Go-To-Market (GTM) platform providing AI-powered sales and CRM for the waste and recycling industry, today announced the release of its new open API. This release allows waste haulers, recyclers, and scrap operators to integrate CommanderAI's advanced sales prospecting tools directly into their existing operational technology stack, including routing, dispatching, ERP, customer support, and billing systems.

Historically, discovering and converting new accounts required manual data entry across disconnected systems. With the new API, customers can leverage CommanderAI's technology to find new waste, recycling, and scrap accounts, and instantly sync that data into their legacy ops infrastructure.

"Our customers are driving incredible sales growth using our AI, but growth shouldn't create operational bottlenecks," said David Berg, Founder & CEO, CommanderAI. "Our API eliminates the friction between sales and operations. Once a new account is closed in CommanderAI, it can instantly flow into our customer's routing, dispatching, and billing systems. It's a seamless handoff from prospect to pickup."

The new API provides comprehensive endpoints and event-driven webhooks to ensure external systems remain perfectly synced with CommanderAI data.

Key capabilities of the new API integration include:

Accounts and Deals API: Developers can fetch, read, and list account and deal data to keep legacy ERP and billing systems current.

Developers can fetch, read, and list account and deal data to keep legacy ERP and billing systems current. Real-Time Webhooks: Systems can receive instant notifications and refresh tokens when new accounts are created or deal stages change.

Systems can receive instant notifications and refresh tokens when new accounts are created or deal stages change. Secure Authentication: The API utilizes enterprise-grade security, including a mandatory security checklist and signature verification for all payloads.

The API utilizes enterprise-grade security, including a mandatory security checklist and signature verification for all payloads. Flexible Integration: CommanderAI provides comprehensive documentation and code examples, including guides for fetching data via URL and listing deals using NodeJS.

The API is available immediately for CommanderAI customers and partners.

For more information on the open API, visit https://www.commanderai.com/features/open-api

About CommanderAI

CommanderAI is transforming the waste management industry with its purpose-built AI-powered sales prospecting and CRM solution. The company's Go-To-Market platform helps waste, recycling and scrap providers find, engage, and close more opportunities. Companies use CommanderAI to increase revenue, accelerate sales cycles, and quickly capture market share. Learn more at commanderai.com.

SOURCE CommanderAI