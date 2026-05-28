CommanderAI Unveils Industry-First "RouteIQ" to Transform Waste Industry Routing

AI-Powered routing intelligence dynamically identifies new sales opportunities along existing

waste hauler routes to increase sales and maximize route density

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CommanderAI, the #1 sales prospecting and CRM solution for the waste, recycling, and scrap industry, today announced the availability of RouteIQ, a new AI-powered intelligence layer that transforms routing technologies into growth engines. For the first time, waste haulers can dynamically identify, target, and convert new sales opportunities along their existing or planned routes to drive sales and maximize route density. By combining buyer intent signals with serviceability, CommanderAI is bridging the gap between critical operations infrastructure and go-to-market sales prospecting and CRM intelligence and automation.

RouteIQ: Turning Routing Tech into a Growth Engine

In the waste industry, route density is the primary lever for profitability. While most haulers leverage routing technology to optimize their vehicle routes, their sales teams are often left chasing leads simply by basic geography without knowing if they are economical to serve, with new business going to those fortunate enough to first uncover the opportunity.

CommanderAI's new RouteIQ integrates with existing waste hauler routing solutions to detect elasticity in existing routes, identify hauling opportunities on those routes, and automate sales outreach to find and convert new customers faster, more effectively, and maximize profitability.

RouteIQ delivers:

Routing Intelligence: Unlocks value from established routing technology with dynamic, AI-powered sales growth engine, sales intelligence and automation.

Unlocks value from established routing technology with dynamic, AI-powered sales growth engine, sales intelligence and automation. Instant Profitability: Identifies prospects where the truck is already driving, eliminating the high cost and disruption of off-route service.

Identifies prospects where the truck is already driving, eliminating the high cost and disruption of off-route service. Actionable Density: Empowers sales reps to maximize route density to prioritize the most efficient wins, reduce churn, and drive serviceability.

Empowers sales reps to maximize route density to prioritize the most efficient wins, reduce churn, and drive serviceability. Zero Integration Friction: Supports data integration with most major routing software, out-of-the-box.

"Route density is the most important number in waste hauling, and we just made it actionable for sales," said David Berg, CEO of CommanderAI. "The first time a hauler sees a cluster of untouched prospects sitting right on their existing route, the value is undeniable. By overlaying prospect data with existing routes, we help customers grow both their margins and their top line. This is a foundational pillar of our strategy to fuse GTM and Ops - an industry-first move that paves the way for a fully unified, end-to-end routing and sales ecosystem."

About CommanderAI

CommanderAI is transforming the waste management industry with its purpose-built AI-powered sales prospecting and CRM solution. The company's Go-To-Market platform helps waste, recycling and scrap providers find, engage, and close more opportunities. Companies use CommanderAI to increase revenue, accelerate sales cycles, and quickly capture market share. Learn more at commanderai.com.

SOURCE CommanderAI