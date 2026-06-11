Commerce Department Preliminary Antidumping Duties of 130.76% on Chinese Van-Type Trailer Imports an "Important Victory for American Manufacturing," says American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition (ATMC) today applauds the U.S. Department of Commerce's (Commerce) announcement of preliminary antidumping duties of 130.76% on van-type trailers from China. The duties apply to van-type trailers sold in the United States at prices that were deemed unfairly low by Commerce. The determination follows Commerce's June 3, 2026, preliminary finding that Chinese trailer producers benefit from significant government subsidies.

Upon publication of Commerce's determination in the Federal Register, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will begin collecting antidumping duties on imports of subject merchandise from China at the preliminary rates established by Commerce. This includes Chinese-origin subassemblies entering the U.S. through third countries, such as Canada. These duties will be added to the countervailing duties already announced by Commerce, increasing accountability for unfairly traded imports entering the U.S. market.

"This determination is an important victory for American manufacturing and the thousands of workers who build trailers in communities across the country," said Robert E. DeFrancesco, trade counsel to the Coalition and partner in the International Trade Practice at Wiley. "For too long, Chinese producers have exploited unfair pricing practices and government support to gain market share at the expense of the U.S. manufacturing industry. Commerce's decision sends a strong message that American workers have been harmed by these practices and sets the conditions needed for them to compete on fair terms."

The Department of Commerce's antidumping investigation into Mexico remains ongoing, with a preliminary determination expected in late July. The agency is expected to issue final determinations later this year.

About The American Trailer Manufacturer's Coalition:

The American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition represents leading American trailer producers, including Great Dane LLC, Stoughton Trailers LLC, and Wabash National Corporation. To learn more about the coalition, visit: americantrailercoalition.com

SOURCE American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition