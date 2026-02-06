American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition Commends ITC for Affirmative Preliminary Injury Determination in AD/CVD Case

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition commends the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) for its affirmative preliminary injury determination today in the antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigation recently filed by the Coalition. The affirmative vote for each country subject to these petitions–China, Canada, and Mexico–signifies the ITC's recognition of the material injury caused by dumped and subsidized van trailer imports entering the United States from these countries.

"As we seek the imposition of strong AD/CVD duties on unfairly traded van trailer products, we are grateful for the ITC's affirmative preliminary injury determination," remarked Robert E. DeFrancesco, III, counsel to the American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition. "We look forward to continued progress in this investigation, which is essential to protect this critical American industry from further injury."

In response to years of dumped and subsidized Canadian, Chinese and Mexican trailer products undercutting the domestic trailer industry, the American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition filed AD/CVD petitions with the ITC and U.S. Department of Commerce on November 20, 2025. The domestic trailer industry supports thousands of American jobs across the country that have been devastated by these unfair foreign trade practices.

Following this affirmative preliminary injury determination at the ITC, the next stage of the investigation will be conducted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, which will evaluate the extent of the subsidization and dumping taking place. Commerce is expected to issue its preliminary CVD determination in June 2026 and its preliminary AD determination in July 2026. If those preliminary determinations are also affirmative, provisional AD/CVD duties will be imposed based on the preliminary margins calculated. If both Commerce and the ITC ultimately reach affirmative final determinations, AD/CVD orders on van-type trailers will be issued, imposing duties on the unfairly traded imports for at least five years.

About the American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition

The American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition represents the majority of U.S. van trailer production. Coalition members employ thousands of hardworking Americans throughout Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The coalition is fighting to protect the U.S. van trailer industry from the unfair foreign trade practices that threaten it. Learn more at: www.americantrailercoalition.com .

