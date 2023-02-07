Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Global Market Report to 2027: Sector Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.86%

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market size reached US$ 866.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,364.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.86% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Carbon brakes help stop a moving aircraft by exploiting friction between the rotating and stationary discs. These brakes are durable and resistant against high temperature, thermal shock and mechanical fatigue. Consequently, they are widely preferred over steel brakes in commercial aircraft.

The retrofitting of these brakes in certain airplanes models can help decrease fuel consumption and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Moreover, improvements in the manufacturing and overhaul procedures have reduced the overall cost of carbon brakes, which is expanding their applications in small, short-haul commercial aircraft.



The rising air passenger traffic on account of inflating disposable incomes, increasing business travels and the easy availability of online travel bookings represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the growing international trade, along with the escalating demand for high-performance brakes in commercial aircraft, is also stimulating the market growth.

Furthermore, advantages associated with carbon brakes, such as long service intervals, low maintenance costs, high energy absorption and fast cooling rates, are increasing their adoption over conventional brakes. Apart from this, with the rising environmental concerns, governing agencies of various countries are imposing stringent standards on greenhouse gas (GHG) emission from the aviation industry, which is influencing the market positively.

However, a decline in travel and tourism activities due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and suspension of various domestic and international airline services is negatively impacting the market growth. It is anticipated to experience growth once lockdown restrictions are relaxed.



