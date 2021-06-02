Commercial Airframe Component Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Avcorp Industries Inc. and Melrose Industries Plc | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report

Commercial Airframe Component Market Analysis Report by Component (Fuselage, Wing, and Empennage) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025

The commercial airframe component market is driven by the aviation-friendly government initiatives in APAC. In addition, the growing air passenger traffic is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial airframe component market.

Major Five Commercial Airframe Component Companies:

Aernnova Aerospace SA

Airbus SE

Avcorp Industries Inc.

Melrose Industries Plc

Premium AEROTEC

Commercial Airframe Component Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Fuselage - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Empennage - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial Airframe Component Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial Aircraft Interface Device Market by Aircraft Fitment, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The commercial aircraft interface device market size has the potential to grow by USD 66.58 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Commercial Aircraft Oxygen System Market by Aircraft Type, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The commercial aircraft oxygen system market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.40 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

