COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI (CBD) RECOGNISED FOR EXCELLENCE IN DIGITAL BANKING TRANSFORMATION AT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2026

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) has been honoured with the 'Excellence in Digital Banking Transformation – United Arab Emirates' title at the Global Brand Awards 2026, organised by Global Brands Magazine.

The Global Brand Awards recognise organisations that demonstrate sustained excellence, innovation and measurable impact within their industries. CBD was recognised for its continued commitment to transforming the banking experience through digital innovation, delivering seamless and intuitive financial services that meet the evolving needs of customers in the UAE.

Commenting on the recognition, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine said, "Digital transformation is most meaningful when it creates tangible value for customers rather than simply introducing new technology. CBD has demonstrated a clear commitment to rethinking the banking experience through innovation that is practical, accessible and built around the evolving needs of its customers. This recognition reflects an organisation that continues to adapt with purpose while contributing to the broader evolution of banking in the UAE."

Vladislavs Mironovs, Chief Digital Officer of CBD said, "We are honoured to be recognised for Excellence in Digital Banking Transformation. At CBD, our digital philosophy is rooted in a simple principle that technology only creates value when it meaningfully serves customers. By embedding innovation into the core of our operations, we have made banking seamless and secure for both individuals and businesses alike. This recognition reflects the discipline and focus of our teams, and reinforces our ongoing commitment to supporting the UAE's ambitions to become a leading digital banking economy."

ABOUT COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI

Commercial Bank of Dubai (DFM: CBD) is a Public Shareholding Company established in 1969 by an Emiri Decree issued by the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. CBD provides a comprehensive range of retail and commercial banking products and services through an extensive network of branches and ATMs in the UAE.

As of 30 June 2026, the Bank reported total assets of AED 154.5 billion and a net profit of AED 1,885 million before tax, reflecting its strong market standing and ongoing growth. The Bank delivers a full suite of personal, elite, private, business, corporate and institutional banking services through both conventional and Shari'ah-compliant formats. These are further supported by advanced digital platforms, including a next-generation mobile app and the award-winning iBusiness platform. CBD also operates 'UP by CBD', a digital banking platform designed to support micro and small businesses across the UAE with integrated banking, payments, credit and financial management solutions. Recognised for its innovation and digital leadership, CBD actively supports national development goals while backing its customers and enabling their growth through financial technology, Emiratization, and strategic partnerships.

For more information, contact CBD's PR and Media team at [email protected].

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a UK-based publication providing independent insights, analysis, and recognition of brands shaping industries worldwide. Through its editorial platform and annual awards programme, GBM evaluates organisations on performance, innovation, relevance, and long-term impact across global markets.

The publication reaches over 6 million annual readers, generating more than 10 million page views, and engages a growing international audience across digital and social platforms.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more.

The 2025 awards ceremony was hosted at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai, continuing a tradition of high-profile venues, including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, and JW Marriott.

The 2026 ceremony will take place at Address Sky View Dubai on 02 October 2026.

For a complete list of winners, visit:

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/brand-awards-winners/.

To nominate a company or leader for the Global Brand Awards 2026, visit: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/.

SOURCE Global Brands Magazine