Commodore Jacks Into Night City With the Commodore 77, an All-New Cyberpunk 2077 Collaboration

Company's first-ever franchise hardware partnership pairs a Night City-inspired design with an original demo found nowhere else

DOVER, Del., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Before the Relic, before the Blackwall, before Arasaka owned your soul, there were 64 kilobytes and a dream. Welcome back to the world of Commodore, netrunner. In collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED, Commodore has today announced the Commodore 77 – the first special edition Commodore 64 Ultimate computer, inspired by Cyberpunk 2077's unmistakable aesthetic. Shipping in early 2027 – a full 50 years ahead of the world of Night City – the Commodore 77 is now available for pre-order at commodore.net.

Commodore 77

Alongside the sleek metal plate addition, soft turquoise glow, and graffiti tags of the computer itself, Commodore 77 owners will also receive an original demo, offering an all-new experience that expands the lore of the Cyberpunk universe. The demo is only available with the Commodore 77 and will be shipping on an exclusive "Arasaka" cartridge design inspired by the "shards" from Cyberpunk 2077. Created by the long-running Polish C64 demo group Arise, with an original soundtrack by chiptune legend LukHash – whose 2021 album CyberChip was crafted and recorded entirely on original Commodore 64 hardware – the non-interactive demo showcases just how far the boundaries of hardware developed in 1982 can be pushed in 2077. This is thanks in no small part to several features the demo makes use of that are exclusive to the enhanced Commodore 64 Ultimate line, including 24-channels of stereo SID chip music and a 2 megabyte cartridge chip to contain the code. As the demo plays, watch the LEDs in the Commodore 77's base light up and dance in time, seen through the exclusive smoked grey translucent case design.

"In a world dominated by corporate surveillance, algorithmic feeds, and private security, the safest tech is sometimes the oldest," said Peri Fractic, President, CEO, and Chief Product Officer, Commodore. "Commodore 64 owners have never needed a corporation's permission to build something new on our hardware, and that's very much the spirit of Cyberpunk 2077. We're deeply honored that CD PROJEKT RED felt the same, and gave us the chance to play in their world. I have been a fan of the game since its release, and it was rewarding to learn in my discussions with their Joint CEO, Michał Nowakowski, that he was a lifelong Commodore 64 fan in turn. For us both, this has been a collaboration where art imitates life, and in turn, life for the denizens of Night City now imitates that art. We hope they enjoy their new terminal."

Commodore 77 is the first franchise hardware partnership in Commodore's 68-year history, and carries at least the same tech specs that earned the Commodore 64 Ultimate a "masterpiece" 10/10 from IGN and 5/5 from The Guardian in its 2025 debut. Word on the neon soaked street is it will achieve speeds of 77MHz, vs. the original Commodore 64's 1MHz processor speed. This is achieved by utilizing the more powerful AMD Artix XC7A100T processor, compared to the 50T found in the Commodore 64 Ultimate. Like the earlier releases in the Ultimate lineup, the Commodore 77 is indeed an FPGA-powered recreation of the original Commodore 64, compatible with 99.9%+ of the over 10,000 existing Commodore 64 games and peripherals, old and new; even dusty old shards. Other exclusive features include a custom Cyberpunk 2077 themed Commodore 77 BASIC 2.0 boot screen, new menu colors, custom neon power light. stickers, pins, collectible themed packaging, a custom Cyberpunk 2077 spiral-bound user guide packed with lore and exclusive Cyberpunk 2077-themed type-in BASIC programs, and more.

"When we signed the deal with Commodore to collaborate on the Commodore 77, I was thrilled," said Patrick Mills, Franchise Content Strategy Lead at CD PROJEKT RED. "As an old-school PC gamer myself, I can still remember when the Commodore 64 was the pinnacle of gaming tech. Commodore's legacy wasn't the only thing that excited me, though. The tech in Cyberpunk 2077 is chunky, tactile, and substantial — meaning that the Commodore 77 can really feel like a device lifted straight out of the game world and onto your desktop. The Commodore 77 demo similarly brings a slice of Cyberpunk 2077 and Night City to the long-established C64 demo scene, a demonstration of technical skill and the power of the Commodore."

The Commodore 77 is available for pre-order at commodore.net starting today for $377. To learn more about the world of Cyberpunk 2077, visit cyberpunk.net.

About Commodore International Corporation

Commodore International Corporation is the sole official steward of the original Commodore brand, carrying forward the legacy of the company founded in 1958. Originally established by Jack Tramiel and later known for pioneering the home computer revolution, the company entered a new chapter under refreshed leadership in 2025, maintaining continuous stewardship of the original brand and trademarks. The company's advisors include key veterans from the original Commodore team, such as Leonard Tramiel (son of Founder, Jack), and lead creators of iconic original systems such as the Commodore 128 and the bestselling desktop computer of all time, the Commodore 64. The company is focused on honoring Commodore's legacy while bringing its pioneering spirit forward through modern computing experiences.

About CD PROJEKT RED

CD PROJEKT RED is a video game development studio founded in 2002. Its flagship titles include the futuristic role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 and its spy-thriller expansion Phantom Liberty, alongside The Witcher series of games including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its expansions. In collaboration with TRIGGER, CD PROJEKT RED also created the award-winning Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, set in the same universe as the game. CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT RED Capital Group. CD PROJEKT RED S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).

SOURCE Commodore International Corporation