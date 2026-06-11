Communication Service for the Deaf Promotes Bobby Siebert to Chief Administrative Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD) announced today the promotion of Bobby Siebert to Chief Administrative Officer.

As Chief Administrative Officer, Siebert will lead CSD's planning, compliance, technology and creative teams, serving a key role in guiding the organization's strategic operations and continued innovation in advancing opportunities for Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities. His promotion is effective immediately.

Pictured: Bobby Siebert

"For more than a decade Bobby has been a valued member of the CSD team, not only demonstrating an unwavering commitment to our mission but making significant business contributions to advance our work," said Chris Soukup, CEO of CSD. "Bobby brings deep executive experience to this new role and, importantly, he is a respected and trusted leader. I am delighted to share his promotion and am more than confident that Bobby will continue to make a significant impact on CSD's continued important work."

Siebert first joined CSD in 2015 in fundraising where he helped secure more than $1 million to support CSD's community programs. Over the years, his responsibilities expanded significantly as he assumed multiple leadership roles focused on contracts, compliance, ethics and organizational risk management. After serving as CSD's Contracts and Compliance Director, Siebert earned a promotion to Vice President of Contracts and Compliance, a position he held since 2022. He is a Certified Compliance & Ethics Professional (CCEP).

In 2025, Siebert was honored with the prestigious CSD Founder's Award during the organization's 50th anniversary gala to recognize his outstanding contributions and leadership.

"CSD has played an important role in my both my career and my life and I am deeply honored to step into this new position," said Siebert. "I look forward to continuing to work alongside our talented teams to strengthen CSD's leadership and impact, especially our work to create more opportunities and a more inclusive future for Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities."

Prior to CSD, Siebert earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Public Administration from Gallaudet University. He also co-authored The New York Times bestselling memoir "Deaf Utopia: A Memoir – and a Love Letter to a Way of Life" with Nyle DiMarco. Siebert lives in Maryland with his wife and three sons.

About Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD)

CSD is the largest Deaf-led social impact organization in the world. Since 1975, CSD has been a leader in creating and providing accessible and innovative solutions for Deaf and Hard of Hearing communities. Today, CSD continues its work to create opportunities for personal and economic growth, specifically addressing leadership and employment. For more information, visit csd.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Communication Service for the Deaf