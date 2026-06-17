CSD Access to Showcase Innovative Direct Video Calling Solution at Customer Contact Week Las Vegas, Serve as Exclusive Accessibility Sponsor

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSD Access announced today that it will showcase its innovative Direct Video Calling (DVC) solution at Customer Contact Week (CCW) June 22-25, 2026, in Las Vegas. With more than 5,000 expected attendees, CCW Las Vegas is one of the largest customer contact events in the world.

CSD Access also will serve as CCW's exclusive accessibility sponsor, providing on-site accessibility services for the conference.

At CCW, CSD Access will challenge the status quo in today's contact centers: why are Deaf customers still routed through a slower, three-way relay experience when a direct, language-matched solution can deliver better service, stronger operational performance and increased customer satisfaction?

CSD Access, a leading Direct Video Calling (DVC) solution, does exactly this, giving Deaf and Hard of Hearing customers barrier free customer service communication. With DVC, Deaf customers make video calls directly to a call center representative who is fluent in sign language, eliminating the need for any third-party relay interpreter. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recognizes this point-to-point connection as an accessibility standard for Deaf and Hard of Hearing customer communication.

For more than a decade, CSD Access has been expanding the use of its innovative DVC solution through partnerships with many Fortune 500 companies and other leading organizations, including: Comcast Xfinity, Cox Communications, Google, Walmart, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

"Today, most Deaf people require a three-way relay call to reach customer service," said Greg Pollock, Division President of CSD Access. "DVC removes this unnecessary barrier not only providing ideal communication but a superior customer service experience of shared language and culture with indisputable business results."

Unlike three-way relay, DVC provides seamless one-to-one communication, added Pollock, no hopping between two different call centers, no reliance on a third unaffiliated person to resolve customer issues and no miscommunication or unnecessary delays. Still today, he noted, this is the contact center experience for most Deaf people.

Reach Millions Who Use Sign Language, Billions in Discretionary Income

According to CSD Access, there are more than 11 million Deaf and Hard of Hearing people in the United States millions of whom use sign language as their primary language. With an estimated $9 billion in discretionary income, Deaf and Hard of Hearing customers represent a valuable customer base and are especially loyal to companies and organizations who service them in their language.

CSD Access' DVC Delivers Measurable Results, Business Efficiencies

CSD Access notes that companies and organizations using its DVC solution have reported measurable results and business efficiencies:

Up to a 343 percent increase in call volume capacity

Up to a 40 percent reduction in average call handle time due to the elimination of third-party facilitators

Up to an 80 percent reduction in total call time from the moment a call is initiated, including hold and routing time

Customer satisfaction rates of 85 percent, surpassing the national call center average

As part of its CCW sponsorship, CSD Access will provide sign language interpreters on the main stage and throughout the conference floor for Deaf and Hard of Hearing attendees. Additionally, at CCW on June 25 Pollock will present "Creating Equitable Customer Experiences for Deaf Consumers."

About CSD Access and Communication Service for the Deaf

CSD Access is a division of Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD), the largest Deaf-led social impact organization in the world. For more than 50 years, CSD has worked to advance communication equality for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community. With its innovative Direct Video Calling solution, CSD Access is connecting Deaf and Hard of Hearing customers directly with the businesses they rely on every day. For more information, visit csdaccess.com.

SOURCE Communication Service for the Deaf