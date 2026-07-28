Communities In Schools Names M. Angel Flores, CSPG, Vice President of Advancement

ARLINGTON, Va., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Communities In Schools® (CIS®), the nation's leading provider of K-12 school-based integrated student supports, today announced the appointment of M. Angel Flores, CSPG, as Vice President of Advancement for its national office. A philanthropic leader with more than two decades of experience, Flores will lead the organization's comprehensive fundraising strategy to expand resources and deepen impact for millions of students in Title I schools nationwide.

M. Angel Flores

Specifically, Flores will oversee the Office of Advancement and partner with executive leadership to design and execute a comprehensive fundraising strategy that strengthens and sustains CIS' national and local impact. Her leadership will be instrumental in building the philanthropic partnerships needed to advance CIS' work across the country as the organization approaches 50 years of service.

Flores brings a deep personal and professional commitment to public education that aligns with CIS' mission. A graduate of public schools, a mother of three public school students and an elected board member of her local school district, she has long been an advocate for quality educational opportunities for all students.

"Angel brings both the strategic expertise and personal passion that are essential to our future growth," said Rey Saldaña, CIS National President and CEO. "Her ability to build meaningful partnerships and lead transformative campaigns will help propel our mission forward at a critical time for students, schools and our organization."

Throughout her career, Flores has advised nonprofit organizations on campaigns ranging from $20 million to $4 billion, with extensive expertise in strategic operations, capital and comprehensive campaign planning and major gift development. Prior to joining CIS, she held leadership roles at CCS Fundraising and the Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation.

"The most important commitment we can make to our children and to all future generations is to provide the best publicly funded education," Flores said. "I am honored to join Rey Saldaña and Communities In Schools' incredible leadership team in furthering the movement started by Bill Milliken nearly 50 years ago to fundamentally change and improve public education across the U.S. As a proud public school graduate and a parent, I am deeply inspired by CIS' unwavering commitment to ensuring every student has the support they need to thrive."

A natural community-builder, Flores has also co-founded and led numerous employee-focused initiatives and affinity groups. She currently serves as treasurer of the Association of Fundraising Professionals NYC Executive Committee and sits on the Board of the Philanthropic Planning Group of Greater New York.

Originally from West Texas, Flores graduated magna cum laude from Washington University in St. Louis with a bachelor's degree in English literature and dance.

About Communities In Schools

Communities In Schools® (CIS®) is proven to help students reach their full potential. For 49 years, CIS has supported millions of students in achieving their goals in school, succeeding in the workforce, and thriving in life. Working directly inside more than 3,500 schools across the country, CIS connects students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future.

SOURCE Communities In Schools