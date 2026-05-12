Communities In Schools Celebrates Class of 2026 as New Research Confirms Its Proven Impact on Graduation and Long-Term Success

National Network highlights 96% graduation rate alongside groundbreaking evidence on student supports and economic mobility

ARLINGTON, Va., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As graduation season unfolds, Communities In Schools® (CIS®) proudly celebrates the Class of 2026 and the students who are boldly stepping into their futures. This year's milestone is underscored by new research showing that when students are surrounded by trusted adult relationships and the right supports, success follows.

Communities In Schools® celebrates the Class of 2026.

A groundbreaking study by Opportunity Insights in partnership with the EdRedesign Lab at the Harvard Graduate School of Education found that three or more years of exposure to CIS' proven model increases high school graduation rates by 5.2 percent and lifetime earnings by more than $75,000 per student. Nationally, 96 percent of CIS seniors graduate or earn a GED.

Beyond graduation, CIS equips students with the skills and support they need to succeed after high school. Through personalized guidance, CIS helps students navigate college admissions and financial aid, prepare for entrance exams, explore scholarships, and participate in campus visits and mock interviews. The organization also supports career readiness by helping students identify sustainable career paths and connect with internships and job-shadowing opportunities.

"At Communities In Schools, relationships that unlock potential are at the heart of every student's success. Our site coordinators build strong partnerships with students, families and teachers to create a circle of support that helps students stay engaged and on track," said Rey Saldaña, CIS National President and CEO. "While graduation is about academics, it's also about having a trusted adult who shows up and walks alongside a young person through every challenge and milestone."

Another example of how CIS support extends beyond K–12 is through partnerships like the Providing Access to Holistic Supports (PATHS) program with Austin Community College District (ACC). The partnership between CIS of Central Texas and ACC recognizes that many students need support beyond tutoring or financial aid. They need wrap-around services, including housing, food, childcare, transportation and mental health resources.

The PATHS program's first graduates will mark their achievement during commencement on May 14, 2026.

"These efforts contribute to long-term gains, with research showing CIS' model supports not only graduation but also improved economic mobility outcomes over time," Saldaña added.

As graduates of the Class of 2026 cross the stage, they also join the growing CIS Alumni Network – a community of leaders, professionals and changemakers continuing to build on the foundation CIS helped establish.

To learn more about Communities In Schools' National Graduation Campaign, and to read powerful stories of students and alumni who are achieving their dreams, visit https://www.communitiesinschools.org/2026-graduation-stories.

About Communities In Schools

Communities In Schools® (CIS®) is proven to help students reach their full potential. For 49 years, CIS has supported millions of students in achieving their goals in school, succeeding in the workforce, and thriving in life. Working directly inside more than 3,500 schools across the country, CIS connects students to caring adults and community resources that help them see, confront, and overcome the barriers that stand between them and a brighter future.

SOURCE Communities In Schools