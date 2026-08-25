COMMUNITY COFFEE BREWS UP NOSTALGIA WITH LIMITED-TIME GLAZED HONEY BUN

Based on the iconic childhood treat, Glazed Honey Bun coffee blends notes of sweet honey and buttery, crisp dough for a warm, nostalgic cup. The blend is naturally flavored, gluten-free and allergen-free, roasted to a smooth medium roast, with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners.

"Glazed Honey Bun is one of those flavors that makes you stop and say, 'I have to try that,'" said Kristi Crump, chief commercial officer at Community Coffee. "It's unexpected and fun, but there's also something really familiar about it. The sweet honey and warm, buttery bakery notes bring back that unmistakable honey bun experience in a really delicious cup of coffee."

Dessert-inspired flavors have become a defining trend in coffee, with bakery-style profiles resonating strongly among younger consumers, particularly Gen Z and millennial drinkers. Community Coffee has embraced this shift in recent years, adding Chocolate Lava Cake and Cinnamon Roll as permanent additions to its lineup after strong customer response. Glazed Honey Bun continues that trajectory, rounding out a collection built entirely around comfort as the brand's second limited-time-only release of the season alongside Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Pie.

"For more than 100 years, Community Coffee has grown by staying true to who we are while continuing to give our customers new ways to enjoy their coffee," said Tom Corley, CEO of Community Coffee. "Glazed Honey Bun is a fun example of that — a warm, comforting flavor inspired by a treat people already know and love, backed by the quality they expect from Community Coffee."

Glazed Honey Bun will be available beginning in August and continuing through November 2026, or while supplies last, at local and national retailers, CommunityCoffee.com and Amazon in 11 oz. ground bags ($10.99) and Keurig® K-Cup® pods in 10-count ($10.99) and 22-count boxes ($18.49).

For more information about Community Coffee Company, visit CommunityCoffee.com or join the conversation via Instagram and Facebook.

About Community Coffee

Founded in 1919 by "Cap" Saurage in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Community Coffee Company is the nation's #1 family-owned premium retail coffee brand. The fifth-generation company is an importer, roaster and distributor of great-tasting coffee products available online, at select retail stores and in business nationwide. Community Coffee offers ground, whole-bean, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee beverages. The company remains true to its purpose of creating community over coffee by supporting our heroes: educators, first responders, military members and community-focused organizations. Discover more at www.communitycoffee.com, @communitycoffeecompany on Facebook and @communitycoffee on Instagram and TikTok.

MEDIA CONTACT

Breck Rochow

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SOURCE Community Coffee Company