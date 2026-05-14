COMMUNITY COFFEE ADDS CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE AND CINNAMON ROLL TO PERMANENT LINEUP

The launch marks a permanent expansion of Community Coffee's flavored coffee portfolio with two entirely new flavors developed in direct response to growing consumer demand for bakery-inspired, indulgent coffee experiences. Both new flavors are allergen-free and crafted from a blend of South and Central American coffee beans.

"Chocolate Lava Cake and Cinnamon Roll are completely new to our lineup and are a direct result of customer feedback," said Kristi Crump, Chief Commercial Officer. "They wanted the warmth and indulgence of their favorite bakery treats in every cup, so we created these 'from scratch' flavors to deliver that cozy feeling to their morning ritual."

Chocolate Lava Cake Medium Roast captures the rich, molten indulgence of the beloved dessert in every cup. An eruption of semisweet and dark chocolate flavors unfolds against crispy cake edges and a rich ganache center, all without a single gram of added sugar.

Cinnamon Roll Medium Roast radiates the warm, fresh-baked comfort of a classic cinnamon roll straight from the oven. Sweet icing and spiced cinnamon notes make every sip taste like the real thing, bringing breakfast-bakery warmth to your cup, any time of day. In developing this flavor, the team focused on capturing the buttery, doughy note found at the heart of a freshly baked cinnamon roll. While the Mardi Gras King Cake flavor balances dessert bread and icing, the rich butter note is what truly sets Cinnamon Roll apart, making a side-by-side comparison a delicious challenge in itself.

"For over 100 years, Community Coffee has stood for quality, family, and the joy of a great cup," said Tom Corley, CEO of Community Coffee. "Adding Chocolate Lava Cake and Cinnamon Roll to our permanent lineup reflects our commitment to growing with our consumers and bringing the flavors they love into their everyday ritual."

Both flavors are available now at local and national retailers, communitycoffee.com, and Amazon in various formats: 11 oz. Ground ($10.99), Keurig® K-Cup® Pods - 10ct Box ($10.99) and Keurig® K-Cup® Pods - 22-count Box ($18.27).

For more information about Community Coffee Company, visit CommunityCoffee.com or join the conversation via Instagram and Facebook.

About Community Coffee

Founded in 1919, Community Coffee is the nation's #1 family-owned premium retail coffee brand. The company is an importer, roaster and distributor of premium coffee products available online and in retail stores and businesses nationwide. Community Coffee offers whole-bean, ground, single-serve, freshly brewed and ready-to-drink options. Founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the company remains true to its purpose of bringing joy to those who help communities thrive with programs supporting teachers, military service members, first responders and farmers, among others. See what's brewing at CommunityCoffee.com, Instagram and on Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT

Breck Rochow

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SOURCE Community Coffee Company