Community Data Platforms Appoints Three New Advisors

NANTUCKET, Mass., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Data Platforms (CDP), which supports evidence-based decision making among government, nonprofit, and business leaders by harnessing the power of data analytics, has appointed Raymond Kelly, Dennis Devlin, and Marcia Hale to its Advisory Board.

"We couldn't have asked for better people to help us reach leaders across the country who are interested in making their communities smarter and stronger. Each new appointee brings the highest level of expertise in their respective fields," said founder Alan Worden.

Marcia Hale has decades of experience working with mayors, governors, and local officials across the nation. From 1993 to 1997, she was Assistant to President Bill Clinton and the White House's Director of Intergovernmental Affairs. For the last ten years she has been President and Chair of Building America's Future, a bipartisan coalition of elected officials founded by former Governor Edward Rendell of Pennsylvania, former U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York, to invest in the nation's infrastructure.

"Mayors across the country need current and on-going data to help their citizens make informed decisions," said Hale. "Elected officials shouldn't have to guess when they design and implement programs, and with newly-available technologies, they don't have to. Community Data Platforms delivers that kind of information. It helps mayors visualize a path forward so they can increase understanding and acceptance within the entire community."

Raymond Kelly served as Commissioner of the United States Customs Service from 1998 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton, as well as Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence from 1996 to 1998. He is also the longest-serving Police Commissioner in the history of New York City. During his tenure, he transformed the City Police Department to improve counterterrorism efforts and boost cybersecurity.

Dennis Devlin is a Faculty Member at the Institute for Applied Network Security (IANS), a Boston-based consulting firm that helps Chief Security Officers and their teams make better decisions through experience-based insights. Devlin served as Vice President of Information Security and Compliance Services for George Washington University from 2011 to 2013.

Community Data Platforms is an energetic collaboration of international data scientists, demographers, data visualizers, and writers who are dedicated to answering local leaders' most "pressing questions" so they can make their communities smarter and stronger. CDP built and manages the Nantucket Data Platform. To learn more, visit: www.communitydataplatforms.com and www.nantucketdataplatform.com.

