Commvault Advances AI and Cloud Application Resilience with Expanded Cloud Rewind Coverage

Broadened Azure resource coverage helps organizations recover more complete cloud-native and AI-driven applications following cyberattacks and outages

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced advancements to Cloud Rewind, expanding Microsoft Azure resource coverage for configuration protection and recovery. Through this expansion, Commvault is helping organizations more rapidly restore cloud applications and the resources that support them.

Manually rebuilding environments is often slow, complex, and error-prone. According to Absolute Security's 2026 State of Enterprise Cyber Resilience report, 57% of enterprises said recovery from a cyberattack took more than 4.5 days on average.1

Cloud Rewind addresses this by continuously discovering cloud resources, mapping application dependencies, and orchestrating the recovery and rebuild of cloud applications, including the infrastructure, configurations, and dependencies they need to operate, from a single platform. This expansion broadens Azure protection by 3X – now covering 62% of enterprise-relevant Azure resource types available in the market. Organizations can also validate recovery readiness through application recovery simulations, including within isolated, air-gapped environments, before an incident occurs.

"In global logistics, every minute of downtime can disrupt supply chains and impact customer trust. Data is critical, but it needs the right cloud infrastructure to stay actionable," said Venkata Sudhakar Nagandla, SVP & Global Head-IT Infrastructure & Cloud, Allcargo Group Companies. "With Cloud Rewind, we don't just recover files — we restore our operational environment in hours, ensuring our customers experience continuity without compromise."

Additional enhancements include:

Deeper integration into Commvault backup and recovery: Protection Groups unite application data and cloud configuration into a single, air-gapped recovery experience, so teams can plan and execute recovery from one place instead of stitching together separate tools.

Protection Groups unite application data and cloud configuration into a single, air-gapped recovery experience, so teams can plan and execute recovery from one place instead of stitching together separate tools. More advanced policies for dynamic at-scale protection: Policy-based protection automatically enrolls discovered resources by tag, region, and type across multiple cloud environments, using a single workflow, so teams can protect resources at cloud scale instead of onboarding them one at a time.

"Modern applications depend on interconnected cloud services, infrastructure, and configurations that must be recovered together," said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault. "Cloud Rewind helps organizations recover cloud applications through a unified experience in Commvault Cloud, increasing customers' confidence in their ability to recover following a cyberattack or outage."

"Many organizations discover their recovery plan is incomplete only after an incident has occurred," said Melinda Marks, Senior Research Director and Chief Analyst, Omdia. "As applications and their associated cloud resources become more complex, organizations need an effective way to rapidly recover, with restoration capabilities across configurations, dependencies, and multiple cloud platforms."

Availability and Pricing

Cloud Rewind, available today, is delivered as an add-on workload within Commvault Cloud for cloud application protection and app-centric recovery. Expanded Azure protection is targeted for availability in the coming months. Pricing is metered based on protected cloud resources.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

1 Absolute Security. (2026, January 8). Cyber Incidents and Attacks Disrupt Enterprise Business Operations for Two Weeks, Reveals First Comprehensive Global Cyber Resilience Survey [Press release]. https://www.absolute.com/press-releases/cyber-incidents-and-attacks-disrupt-enterprise-business-operations-for-two-weeks-reveals-first-comprehensive-global-cyber-resilience-survey

SOURCE COMMVAULT