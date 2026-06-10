Commvault Brings AI-Enabled Cyber Resilience to Pure Accelerate 2026

TINTON FALLS, N.J., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced its presence at Pure Accelerate 2026, taking place June 16-18 at Resorts World Las Vegas. At Booth #3, Commvault will be demonstrating how its unified resilience, including joint solutions built with Everpure storage, helps enterprises detect threats faster, recover cleanly, and scale to meet the demands of modern AI workloads.

To experience Commvault's AI-enabled data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery capabilities integrated with Everpure's high-performance flash storage, check out the following activities:

Stop by Booth #3

Together, Commvault and Everpure deliver the speed, data security, and simplicity that modern enterprises need to protect critical data and stay competitive in an AI-driven world. At Booth #3, Commvault experts will be on hand to discuss these solutions, offer a demo, and help visitors develop a cyber resilience strategy that meets their needs, whether it's blazing fast recovery, comprehensive ransomware protection, scalable flexibility, or all three. Bonus: Visitors can also start day two (June 17) with a complimentary iced coffee, courtesy of Commvault.

Attend the Accelerate Partner Forum | June 16 at 2:35 pm PT | Main Stage

Commvault's President of Customer and Field Operations, Geoff Haydon, will be joining industry leaders from Nutanix, Cisco, and NTT on a panel moderated by Everpure, titled "From AI Ambition to AI Readiness: Modernizing the Data Center for AI and the Next Era." This panel will explore how organizations can modernize infrastructure and data protection strategies to accelerate AI readiness.

Join the Breakout Session | June 17 at 1:45 pm PT | Jasmine B

Listen in as Commvault leads a 30-minute session on "Cyber Resilience in the Age of AI: 3 Elements You Should Consider in Your AI Strategy." This session will explore three critical elements to consider when deploying AI at scale, with insights into building resilient systems and processes that form the foundation for trusted operations – helping enable faster innovation without compromising reliability or security.

To learn more about how Commvault and Everpure enable continuous business in an AI world, visit Booth #3 during Pure Accelerate or check out the partnership page on Commvault.com.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

SOURCE COMMVAULT